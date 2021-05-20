 Skip to main content
Sage Elementary celebrates the SCHS Class of 2021
  • 0
Senior Walk Aintzane Alt

Aintzane Alt leads the Spring Creek High School Class of 2019 down the football field on June 7. 

 Toni Milano

Watch members of the Spring Creek High School Class of 2021 walk through Sage Elementary for their Senior Walk live at 10:30 a.m. 

See members of the Class of 2021 from Spring Creek High School return to Sage Elementary to inspire young students to graduate while taking a trip down memory lane. part 1
