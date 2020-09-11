Sandra Stonier

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

November 20, 1946 – September 5, 2020

Sandra was born November 20, 1946 to Dorothy and James Stonier. She never married and did not have any children.

Sandra was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Stonier, father James K. Stonier Sr., and niece Carolyn Burroughs Stonier of Ruby Valley. She is survived by her brother James K. Stonier Jr., and nephews; Kenneth Stonier of Chowchilla, Ca, James K. Stonier, III of Modesto, Ca., and step-nephew, Kelly Burroughs of Ruby Valley; numerous great nephews and nieces, including James IV, Jillian, Kolton, Hunter, Easton and Janie and her children.

Sandra last worked for Golden Gaming in Elko where she enjoyed her job and visiting with the customers. Sandra enjoyed Ruby Valley, Lutz creek, Yellowstone, Cats, Tennis, Swimming, Pictures, Crafting, Traveling, Movies, Flowers, Wildlife, Fishing, and Santa Cruz.

A Celebration of Sandra’s Life and Graveside Service will be held Monday, September 14, 2020 at 10:00am at the Elko City Cemetery, Elko, Nevada.

