Sarbacker takes over for Elko softball team

ELKO — As the Elko softball team nears the start of the 2022 season, the Lady Indians will be led by a new head coach.

Jeff Sarbacker — who has been the coach of the Elko boys and girls golf teams for the past five years — has switched back to one of his go-to sports and assumed the role of head coach of the Lady Indians after a two-decade absence of being around softball.

“I used to coach softball, when I lived in Vegas, for Las Vegas High School, but it’s been just about 20 years since I’ve coached softball,” Sarbacker said. “I quit coaching in Vegas when my kids were 1 and 4, and they golfed in high school — so I coached them in that. Coaching my kids was great, but when the opportunity arose to get back into softball, I was excited.”

Karen Hoem stepped down after eight years at the helm of the program.

Sarbacker inherits a team that went 6-9 overall and 6-9 in league play, earning the No. 4 seed of the Division 3A North-East regional postseason.

However, the Lady Indians — due to a COVID outbreak at Elko High School — were not allowed to play in the regional tournament.

For the upcoming season, Sarbacker and his staff — which includes Todd Ratliff and Madi Harris — kept 15 players on the varsity team and left 13 down on the junior varsity.

As for class makeup, Elko’s roster consists of only three seniors and five juniors — nearly half of the team made up of underclassmen — possessing large group of six sophomores and a freshman.

Returning Players

As a freshman, now-sophomore Bryleigh Cervantes was brought up to the varsity in the middle of the year — immediately showing she belonged.

In five games, she hit .400 with an RBI and caught well behind the plate.

Sophomore Alea Benitez also showed tremendous signs of things to come during her freshman season, batting .293 with eight RBI and two doubles — turning in memorable defensive plays with both her glove and her arm at shortstop.

Now-sophomore Ella Rainwater did damage with her bat and against opposing hitters as a ninth-grader.

At the dish, she hit .282 and rolled up a team-high 12 RBI and showed her pop with a roster-best two home-run cranks — adding a pair of doubles.

In the circle, Rainwater was the Lady Indians’ No. 2 pitcher — going 1-2 with a 3.73 ERA and 14 strikeouts against 20 walks across 20-2/3 innings.

As a sophomore, junior infielder Alysia Madigan — generally playing at third base — batted .235 and drove in a run.

Playing in left field, now-junior Ariah Sandoval hit .200 with two doubles and two RBI during her sophomore year.

Senior second baseman Hadlee Ratliff went .152 at the plate, drove in five runs and thumped a pair of doubles as a junior.

Now-senior outfielder Lexy Kinzie appeared in just three games for the Lady Indians during her junior campaign.

Newcomers

For the upcoming season, eight athletes are newcomers to Elko’s varsity — three each from the sophomore and junior classes and one freshman and a senior.

Senior pitcher Abagail Whitted will be featured as one of the Lady Indians’ most consistent starters, splitting time with Rainwater.

Behind the plate, freshman Elizabeth Romero is expected to catch — sharing time with Cervantes.

Sarbacker, as of now, plans to place a pair of sophomores at the corners, utilizing Amaja Meza at first and Holly Hernandez at third — possessing a big arm and a stout bat.

In the outfield, sophomore Candice Kley — who probably has the strongest arm on the team — will play in center field and junior Caitlin Benavides will likely play in right field.

Sarbacker also said that juniors Nikole Grover and McKenzie Shouse will vie for time in the outfield.

Strengths

“I think we’ll be able to hit the ball pretty well. We worked a lot on hitting in open gym. I want us to be aggressive on the bases, and our pitching should be solid,” Sarbacker said. “We are pretty strong up the middle, and the sophomore at the corners will hopefully progress and improve and be just fine at those respective positions.”

Improvements

“We just need more experience, dirt and grass. With more reps, we’ll be sharper defensively,” he said. “We have to get on base, put pressure on their defense and hit for both average and power. We need to use the opposite field and hit the ball where it is pitched.”

Season Openers

The Lady Indians will open the year with a pair of road doubleheaders, playing Virgin Valley at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Friday, in Mesquite, and facing the Moapa Valley at 10 a.m. and noon Saturday, in Overton.

3A North Openers

Elko will play a pair of East-West crossover contests to open its 3A North slate at 3 p.m. Friday, March 11, against North Valleys, and 11 a.m. Saturday, March 12, versus Hug, in Reno.

Home Openers

The Lady Indians will not play at Newton Field until 3 p.m. Friday, March 25, hosting Sparks, closing the weekend with another crossover ballgame with Wooster at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 26.

