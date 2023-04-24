ELKO – Start and end times for the four-day-week that begins with the new school year in Elko and Spring Creek have been determined, with the school days beginning as early as 7:15 a.m. but varying from school to school.

Schedules for all the schools in the Elko County School District meet the state’s education requirements that are calculated in minutes, with the school days ending at times such as 3: 50 p.m. for Sage Elementary School in Spring Creek, but also varying mainly due to bus scheduling.

For instance, students at Elko High School will have 66,390 minutes of education, and Adobe Middle School children will have 64,307 minutes of education, according to the documents the school district plans to submit to the Nevada Department of Education.

The state requires 43,200 minutes of instruction per school year for kindergarten, first and second grades; 54,000 minutes for three through sixth grades; and 54,900 minutes for seventh through 12th grades.

The school board voted on Feb. 14 to go with the four-day week for Elko and Spring Creek schools in the next school year. Carlin, Wells, Jackpot and West Wendover are already on a four-day week. School trustees are slated to vote April 25 on Owyhee joining the four-day bandwagon.

The Battle Born Academy at Carlin will be the lone five-day school.

Although the schools will be on a four-day schedule instead of five, teachers’ pay stays the same, but the classified school staff that includes bus drivers and kitchen workers is still working with departments on their hours.

“Because ECSD already employs many teachers and staff already on a four-day school week schedule, four-day teachers’ workdays and hours are already detailed in these agreements,” said Kayla Church, spokesperson for the district, referring to the teacher union labor contracts.

She said the departments working with classified staff “either have or will be working with those personnel to assist in this transition to meet both the needs of the district and the needs of the employee.”

Church also said in an email that the district is planning to post a question-and-answer document about the four-day school week and will send that document to parents and staff.

The school district’s submission to the state on the four-day week cites five reasons for the conversion: teacher shortages and challenges with recruitment and retention; needed improvement in school culture and student/staff morale; increased student and staff absences; fatigue in students and staff; and declining student achievement rates related to decreased attendance.

Elko start, end times

Looking at the schedule, in Elko, the Adobe Middle School classes will start at 7:40 a.m., with a lunch break from 11:55 a.m. to 12:25 p.m. and classes ending at 3:33 p.m.

Elko High School starts at 7:30 a.m., with lunch from noon to 12:45 p.m. and classes end at 3:40 p.m.

Flag View Intermediate School for grades 3 to 6 begins at 8:25 a.m., with noon to 12:30 p.m. for lunch and classes ending at 4:10 p.m.

Grammar School No. 2 students will start classes at 8 a.m., have lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon and get out of school at 3:45 p.m.

Mountain View Elementary School classes begin at 8:05 a.m., with lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon, and classes end at 3:50 p.m.

Northside Elementary School starts at 8:10 a.m., with lunch from 11:30 to noon, and classes end at 3:55 p.m.

Southside Elementary School starts at 8 a.m., with lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon, and classes end at 3:45 p.m.

Spring Creek times

In Spring Creek, Spring Creek High School classes begin at 7:15 a.m., with lunch from 11:19 a.m. to 11:54 a.m. and classes end at 3 p.m.

Spring Creek Middle School classes start at 7:15 a.m., with lunch from 11:10 a.m. to 11:40 a.m. and classes ending at 3 p.m.

Liberty Peak Elementary School students will begin classes at 8:05 a.m., have lunch from noon to 12:20 p.m. and end classes at 3:50 pm.

Sage Elementary School begins at 8:05 a.m., with lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and classes ending at 3:50 p.m.

Spring Creek Elementary School students begin classes at 8:05 a.m., have lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon and get out of class at 3:50 p.m.

The four-day schedule also covers Carlin, Owyhee, Independence Valley, Jackpot, Montello, Mound Valley, Ruby Valley, Wells and West Wendover schools, as well as adult education early childhood and the virtual academy, and all the schedules are on the district’s website now at www.ecsdnv.net/Four-Day-School-Week.

Owyhee’s potential four-day schedule also is on the time schedules.

Calendars and Fridays

School trustees already approved the school calendar for the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 school years, but final approval will come from the state Department of Education, and Church said that “we expect to hear back from NDE early May.”

She said the district expects state approval, so the calendars are now posted on the school website at www.escdnv.net/Calendar.

Elko County School District’s 10,125 students will get out of school June 9, ending the five-day school week for Elko and Spring Creek students, and all ECSD students will begin school again on Aug. 28.

Although the normal schedule is Monday through Friday, ECSD states that students and teachers on a four-day schedule will attend school the Friday immediately following holidays that fall on Mondays, such as Labor Day on Sept. 4, President’s Day, Feb. 19, and Memorial Day, May 27.

The Thanksgiving holiday will begin with an early out of Nov. 22 and there will be no school on Nov. 23, as well as on that Friday. For Christmas, there will be an early out of Dec. 21, and the winter break extends through Jan. 5, with students back in class Jan. 8, according to the calendar.

In the new year, there will be no school on Jan. 15 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. A professional-development day for staff will be on a Friday, Jan. 19, and there will be no school on President’s Day, Feb. 19. Parent-teacher conferences are March 26-27, and spring break begins with an early out on Thursday, March 28, and students back in school on April 8.

There is no school on Memorial Day, May 27, and ECSD has scheduled June 10, 11, 12 as contingency days, such as if there is an abnormal number of school closures due to weather that go beyond the leeway built into the schedule.