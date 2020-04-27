School of Journalism earns reaccreditation status

RENO – The Accrediting Council on Education in Journalism and Mass Communications granted reaccreditation on April 25 to the Donald W. Reynolds School of Journalism and Center for Advanced Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Reno.

Of the approximately 500 U.S. colleges and universities that offer academic programs in journalism and mass communications, 109 are accredited. There are also eight accredited international programs. The Reynolds School has been continuously accredited since its initial accreditation in 1970.

Accreditation of journalism schools is granted for a six-year period.

“It’s gratifying to receive the unanimous approval of our accrediting body,” said Al Stavitsky, Reynolds School dean. “This continued validation of our work is a tribute to the commitment of our faculty, staff and students.”

The Reynolds School was found in compliance with all nine of ACEJMC accreditation’s standards: mission, governance and administration; curriculum and instruction; diversity and inclusiveness; full-time and part-time faculty; scholarship: research, creative and professional activity; student services; resources, facilities and equipment; professional and public service; and assessment of learning outcomes.