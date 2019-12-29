2. Second Amendment sanctuary

A new state law allowing judges to order the seizure of firearms from people deemed to be threatening to themselves or others set off a chain reaction that will continue to ripple into 2020.

Nevada’s red flag law is set to go into effect Jan. 1.

Elko County commissioners had already declared the county a Second Amendment sanctuary after Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza objected to a gun background check law that was rushed through the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Steve Sisolak.

The red flag law was passed later in the session.

“It’s the only law on the books where you can lose your firearms without doing anything wrong, just based on an allegation,” Narvaiza said of the red flag law. “That to me is very unconstitutional.”

The Nevada Supreme Court ruled as a result of the new law that the right to a jury trial is triggered if someone is charged with domestic violence. That decision has commissioners scrambling to hire new judges and court staff.

