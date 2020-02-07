Sen. Cortez Masto: Get counted and participate in the 2020 Census

WASHINGTON, D.C. – As Nevada’s efforts to promote the 2020 Census got underway, U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto released the following video statement stressing the importance of every Nevadan’s participation in the census.
Hi, it’s Catherine Cortez Masto.
The 2020 Census has officially kicked off! Though Nevadans won’t start receiving census postcards and mail until March, this year’s census is so critical for our state that I urge you to get a jump start on preparing for the 2020 Census.
The census is more than just a count of the total number of people in our country – it determines everything from the federal funding states receive for health care, education, transportation and housing to the number of representatives each state has in Congress.
Businesses also use census data to find new customers and decide whether to build new housing.
And we know that Nevada is at risk for an undercount. Almost one-third of Nevadans are considered “hard to count” by the U.S. Census Bureau, and communities of color, rural households, and immigrants are especially at risk of being undercounted.
We all need to do our part to make sure every single person in the Silver State is counted.
This year, the census will be more accessible than ever. Nevadans can participate by phone, mail, or online. And remember: your responses are completely confidential and protected by federal law.
Census outreach efforts in Nevada are already ramping up. Nevada’s Complete Count Committee has set aside $5 million dollars to help our state’s government and key groups connect with Nevadans and encourage everyone to get counted.
And I’m doing everything I can in Congress to support outreach efforts for the 2020 Census. I fought for robust funding to count every American and encourage Americans to become critical census workers.
If you’re interested in assisting with the 2020 Census, the Census Bureau is hiring thousands of temporary positions across the country. You can look for open positions online at 2020census.gov.
If you have any questions about this year’s census, make sure to visit the Census Bureau’s website at census.gov or contact my office.
Your voice matters, and your count helps secure a better future for the Silver State.