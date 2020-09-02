Senator says Elko closer to VA cemetery

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

ELKO – A cemetery in Elko for military veterans has taken another step forward, according to U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., who reported Wednesday she received an update this week from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs that the agency is definitely planning to acquire land in Elko.

She requested the briefing with the VA to confirm that the agency intended to build a cemetery in Elko, and her office stated in a later email that she will continue to work with the VA as it does the due diligence to determine the final cemetery site.

The site could be on city property, rather than federal land, although Cortez Masto’s bill introduced in March had called for federal land to be transferred to the VA for the cemetery.

“The VA has presented the City of Elko with a proposed offer to purchase City of Elko-owned property in the North Fifth Street area,” Elko City Manager Curtis Calder said Wednesday. “The city will need to approve the final purchase agreement.”

The senator has been pushing for a veterans cemetery in Elko because of the long distance to other national cemeteries.