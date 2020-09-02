Senator says Elko closer to VA cemetery

ELKO – A cemetery in Elko for military veterans has taken another step forward, according to U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., who reported Wednesday she received an update this week from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs that the agency is definitely planning to acquire land in Elko.
She requested the briefing with the VA to confirm that the agency intended to build a cemetery in Elko, and her office stated in a later email that she will continue to work with the VA as it does the due diligence to determine the final cemetery site.
The site could be on city property, rather than federal land, although Cortez Masto’s bill introduced in March had called for federal land to be transferred to the VA for the cemetery.
“The VA has presented the City of Elko with a proposed offer to purchase City of Elko-owned property in the North Fifth Street area,” Elko City Manager Curtis Calder said Wednesday. “The city will need to approve the final purchase agreement.”
The senator has been pushing for a veterans cemetery in Elko because of the long distance to other national cemeteries.
“I’ve been working alongside Elko’s veterans and community leaders to create a much-needed veterans cemetery in eastern Nevada, and I’m glad our advocacy has spurred the VA to finally take this important step by acquiring the land needed to construct the burial ground,” Cortez Masto said on Sept. 2. She said veterans “deserve to be laid to rest in a national veterans cemetery that is near their home and loved ones, and I can’t wait to see this long-awaited project completed.”
The effort to obtain a VA cemetery in Elko has been ongoing for roughly eight years, and Elko City Council in January 2019 agreed to a project to extend city water if the VA chose a 15-acre Bureau of Land Management site west of Adobe Middle School just outside city limits.
Calder said if the sale of land on North Fifth goes through, “the VA’s proposed exchange of BLM property and the associated water pipeline project would go away.” The possible land sale is not on the agenda for the council’s Sept. 8 meeting, however.
The bill the senator introduced on March 12 authorized the conveyance of public land to the National Cemetery Administration under the VA for use as a national cemetery.
Cortez Masto later sent a letter to the BLM and the VA’s National Cemetery Administration in July, urging them to support her legislation to create the Elko VA cemetery.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!