WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., welcomed the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s designation of Humboldt County as a primary natural disaster area due to losses caused by the Martin Fire between July 4 and July 23.
This designation makes farmers and ranchers living in Humboldt County and contiguous counties who were affected by the Martin Fire eligible to apply for certain USDA assistance, including emergency loans.
“Nevada is still recovering from the Martin Fire, which burned nearly 500,000 acres across the state over a period of two weeks and dealt a devastating blow to ranchers who have lost their property, cattle, and grazing allotments. Nevada’s oldest ranch, the Ninety-Six Ranch in Paradise Valley, lost 100 percent of their BLM grazing allotment as well as some Forest Service and private lands in this fire,” said Heller. “That is why I thank Secretary Perdue for recognizing that the Martin Fire led to Nevada’s farmers and ranchers suffering significant losses after it ripped through Humboldt County and burned surrounding areas. I’ll continue working hard to see that Nevadans have access to adequate resources to recover from wildfires as well as prevent and mitigate the threat of them.”
Earlier this month, Heller joined his colleagues and fellow members of the U.S. Senate Western Caucus in urging robust forest management reforms that will reduce the risk and severity of catastrophic wildfires to be included in the final Farm Bill.
He also recently requested that the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources further explore the impact of these deadly blazes and consider important forestry reform solutions
———
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., sent a letter to the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Region IX Administrator Robert J. Fenton, Jr., urging FEMA to reevaluate the State of Nevada’s application for federal emergency funding through the Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) program. FEMA recently rejected the State’s request for FMAG funds to assist with suppression efforts and aid for those who have been affected by the South Sugarloaf Fire. In addition, the senator’s letter calls on FEMA to provide an evaluation of how FEMA can better assist rural communities dealing with large scale emergencies.
“Nevadans whose livelihood is tied to our public lands, whether for grazing, energy development, conservation, and other purposes are particularly impacted when natural disasters occur, leaving them with few options for recourse when these lands become devastated by floods and fires,” said Cortez Masto. “I request that you reconsider the State of Nevada’s application, and to help those affected by the South Sugarloaf Fire. Furthermore, considering that FEMA is often limited in their ability to provide emergency assistance in rural communities that are increasingly impacted by devastating floods and fires, I ask that you provide me with an evaluation of how FEMA can become better equipped to assist remote and rural communities in dealing with large scale emergencies.”
