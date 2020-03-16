Senators introduce Lander County Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Jacky Rosen (D-NV) and Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) have introduced the Lander County Land Management and Conservation Act, legislation that would convey land to the county for improving their airports, accessing water infrastructure, and economic development.

“I’m proud to have consulted with a diverse range of stakeholders, including Nevada’s local governments, tribes, environmental groups, businesses, and land users to craft the Lander County lands bill,” said Senator Rosen. “The Lander County Land Management and Conservation Act reflects years of efforts to identify a select number of parcels which seek to improve public safety, public welfare, public parks, and tourism opportunities in Lander County. I look forward to working with the Energy and Natural Resources Committee and Senator Cortez Masto to advance this legislation in the near future.”

“I’m proud to support legislation that will improve management of Nevada’s public lands and water resources, promote conservation and create new tourism and business development opportunities in Lander County,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “Each of Nevada’s rural communities has unique strengths and needs, and Senator Rosen and I are committed to working with all stakeholders to develop public lands proposals that incentivize growth and prioritize the preservation of Nevada’s outdoor spaces.”