WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) joined Senator Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) and six Western Senate colleagues Thursday to demand the Trump administration reverse proposed funding cuts to critical wildfire prevention and fire restoration projects throughout the country.

“The administration’s proposed FY 2020 funding levels to restore our nation’s public forestlands are profoundly low and will fail the nation, leading to lost lives and billions in damages,” the senators wrote. “It is well-documented that – because of climate change, a century of well-intentioned, but misguided fire suppression strategies, and dramatically increased development in the wildland-urban interface – wildfires across the country continue to grow in size and cost year after year.”

“…it is inexplicable that the administration proposed to cut nearly every USDA and DOI account related to forestry in your FY 2020 budget, particularly after Congress gave the agencies the aforementioned budget flexibility,” the senators added. “With enactment of the budget fix last March, Congress gave the agencies the ability to dramatically scale up investments to restore those 80 million acres. Remarkably, at the administration’s first opportunity to make these urgently needed investments, you are telling Congress you plan to continue with business as usual. We urge you to reconsider your inadequate budget submission and send Congress an amended request that more appropriately matches the science-based restoration needs of our shared federal forests.”

In addition to Senators Cortez Masto and Cantwell, the letter to Acting Secretary Bernhardt and Secretary Perdue was also signed by Senators Tom Udall (D-N.M.), Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) and Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.).

