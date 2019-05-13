Nevada outdoor businesses are applauding Senators Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen for signing on as cosponsors of the Land and Water Conservation Fund Permanent Funding Act, legislation to permanently fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund at an annual level of $900 million.
“We are so grateful that Senator Cortez Masto and Senator Rosen have listened to the needs of Nevada’s outdoor recreation industry and supported legislation to permanently fund LWCF,” said Brina Marcus, general manager for Flightlinez Bootleg Canyon, a hiking zipline company based in Boulder City. “This is a popular, successful program that helps states and counties across the country fund parks, trails and public lands that thousands of Nevada businesses and millions of residents rely upon and cherish. We urge the U.S. Senate to move this bill forward.”
In Nevada, the outdoor recreation economy generates 87,000 direct jobs, $4 billion in wages and salaries, $12.6 billion in consumer spending, and $1.1 billion in state and local tax revenue. For every $1 invested through the LWCF, there is an estimated return of $4 in local economic activity.
“Nevada relies on the outdoor recreation not only to strengthen our economy, but to attract and retain workers as well,” said Eric Roberts, principal and vice president of SH Architecture, a Las Vegas-based firm. “Families look to the outdoors to improve our quality of life. Congress must promptly restore funding for LWCF..”
The Nevada Outdoor Business Coalition, the business voice for Nevada’s outdoor recreation economy, has been calling on Congress to restore LWCF — even placing billboards in Reno and Las Vegas — since 2018. In February of this year, Congress finally passed the John D. Dingell, Jr. Conservation, Management, and Recreation Act, which permanently reauthorized LWCF, with overwhelming bipartisan support.
Yet that bill provided no funding for the program, which has delivered over $100 million to Nevada to protect public lands like Red Rock Canyon and Lake Mead, and to support state and local parks, fields, and recreation centers. LWCF is funded through small fees on offshore leasing and gas operations, at no cost to the taxpayer.
