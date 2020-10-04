Sheriff seeks info on missing girl

YERINGTON -- The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is requesting information on the whereabouts of 13-year-old Jazz-Lynn Caldwell.
Jazz-Lynn ran away from her parents' place of employment in Fernley on Friday at approximately 12:50 p.m. She was reported to have been seen entering a semi-truck at the Pilot Truck Stop. It is believed that she is attempting to return to the Winnemucca area.
Jazz-Lynn was last seen wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt that says "Thrasher Magazine" in a flame-type font, dark, torn blue jeans, and black Nike Air Force One shoes.
If you have any information regarding Jazz-Lynn please contact the Lyon County Sheriff's Office Dispatch at 775-577-5023 and reference case number 20LY04082.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!