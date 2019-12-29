4. Shopping center shuffle

The closure of Kmart set off a series of changes in the shopping district on the west side of Elko. C-A-L Ranch moved from the east end of town into a portion of the building, while Kohl’s began remodeling the rest.

Kohl’s was in the process of hiring about 40 people to staff the store at year’s end.

“With the addition of Kohl’s we will have more businesses in the community contributing to the tax base,” said Elko Chamber of Commerce CEO Billie Crapo. “It will also boost employment. I love the option of having more shopping in the community so more people will stay and shop locally.”

Work was also underway on a combination Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins. Wendy’s was also planning a second Elko location in the mall.

Meanwhile, Dotty’s expanded its casino in the Elko Junction Shopping Center and a Bourbon Street Sports Bar went in behind Raley’s.

