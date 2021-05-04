Sierra Bradeen opens Ruby Mountain Recovery

“When a client tells me about frustrations, I can relate. I can tell them that I understand it. For me it’s not just academic, it’s life.”

After a surgery, Bradeen contracted MRSA, a serious staph infection that resulted in several more surgeries and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome. CRPS, a neurological disorder, is ranked as the most painful of all medical problems and has been nicknamed the “suicide disease” because of the severity of pain and the impossibility to effectively treat it.

Not only does she understand physical pain, but she also understands the struggles of a blended home. She has two children of her own and her husband Justin has two girls from a previous marriage. Working out custody, visitations and effective co-parenting techniques are becoming second nature.

Bradeen believes that her experiences allow her to walk alongside her client, “not judging them, because that doesn’t help anything. If they feel like they are being judged constantly, what’s that going to do? I’ve seen clients who are up for murder charges to clients who are having marriage problems. I don’t judge. I want to help them get to a goal, even if they don’t know what that goal is yet.”