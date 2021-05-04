Sierra Bradeen opens Ruby Mountain Recovery

ELKO -- Elko has a new resource for mental health. After serving locally with another office for the past seven years, Sierra Bradeen just moved into her newly renovated building on Silver Street.
The decision to jump into her own practice was serendipitous.
“I was looking at houses with a client. … When I was pulling up trying to find an address this place came up.” She looked around the room. “Commercial/Residential. Downtown area. The Corridor. The parking was a big thing.” Bradeen listed its attributes. “And then, they said it was a 1911. And I went, ‘Okay, cool. Something we can restore and make new.’ Because that’s my whole goal in my line of work is to restore things and make them new.”
Working with Lostra Realty for the purchase and Lostra Engineering and Construction for the remodel, she was in faster than she expected. “We bought the place in October … and then we were in March 15th.”
Bradeen began her career trajectory in Child Protective Services in 2014.
“I started with CPS and I felt like I was helping a lot of people, but I felt like I was struggling because everyone that I had worked with had substance abuse problems.” Soon she decided she wanted to be able to reach out and help the whole family, working with them to the end of the problem, helping to take something broken and restore it piece by piece.
Bradeen’s drive quickly drew the attention of the Elko County Drug Court.
“They reached out and said, ‘Hey, do you want to do our psycho educational groups.’ So I said, ‘Yeah that would be great.’ So I started doing the psycho educational groups for them, and pretty soon they offered me an opportunity to do my internship with them for substance abuse.”
While running psycho educational groups, where she taught clients different coping skills, Bradeen continued her education. Utilizing Great Basin College's 3 and 1 program -- 3 years local and 1 year commuting to Reno-- she earned her bachelor’s degree.
“Meanwhile, I went to school, got my drug and alcohol license to provide services for the drug court, and pretty soon I noticed that there was a significant need for mental health. But I had to refer everyone out for mental health. That upset me. I felt bad because people would build relationships with me, and then, pretty soon they decided they needed more services and I couldn’t provide them, so I was referring a lot of people out for mental health services.”
In order to begin to fill that gap she started going for her master’s, so she could get a mental health degree.
While working through all of the educational requirements, Bradeen was also getting plenty of personal experience coping with struggles in her own life, struggles that helped her relate to those she wanted to help, physical struggles as well as personal struggles.
“When a client tells me about frustrations, I can relate. I can tell them that I understand it. For me it’s not just academic, it’s life.”
After a surgery, Bradeen contracted MRSA, a serious staph infection that resulted in several more surgeries and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome. CRPS, a neurological disorder, is ranked as the most painful of all medical problems and has been nicknamed the “suicide disease” because of the severity of pain and the impossibility to effectively treat it.
Not only does she understand physical pain, but she also understands the struggles of a blended home. She has two children of her own and her husband Justin has two girls from a previous marriage. Working out custody, visitations and effective co-parenting techniques are becoming second nature.
Bradeen believes that her experiences allow her to walk alongside her client, “not judging them, because that doesn’t help anything. If they feel like they are being judged constantly, what’s that going to do? I’ve seen clients who are up for murder charges to clients who are having marriage problems. I don’t judge. I want to help them get to a goal, even if they don’t know what that goal is yet.”
In order to do that, Bradeen has gone outside her own comfort zone, working for higher education through accommodations, starting a business and trying to learn how to network.
“The long term goal would be to have an entire therapeutic situation hopefully," she said.
Currently, she has a couple of offices for rent in the building. One is occupied by Jacqueline Volkmann, another therapist. Both therapists offer EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing), which has been growing in popularity as a treatment for PTSD.
"I would hope that eventually I could get a massage therapist in here,” she added.
Anyone interested in more information on office space or a personal assessment can go to www.rubymountainrecovery.com.