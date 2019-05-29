Drop off locations for aluminum cans during the Summer of Silver are located at the Northeastern Nevada Museum, the Spring Creek Association, and the Elko Daily Free Press.
Proceeds from the donations will go toward a new interactive exhibit at the museum featuring Silver the bald eagle, who once lived n the Ruby Marshes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.