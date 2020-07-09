Sisolak orders bars to close in counties with largest COVID-19 caseloads, limits on restaurant dining

Sisolak noted that inspections conducted by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) found fewer than half of bars in compliance with his mask directive.

Sisolak said the state needed to move to a near 95 percent compliance rate on mask wearing in order to flatten the current curve of COVID-19 cases. He said business visits by OSHA indicated about 80 percent of businesses were following the mask directive but that it was “simply unacceptable” that the remaining 20 percent were not.

Sisolak said his office was also looking at actions taken in other states to close down pools, water parks and gyms, given issues with mask wearing in those establishments. He clarified that people need to be wearing masks unless they are “actively” walking into a pool, swimming in a pool, or are exiting a pool and at all times inside gyms unless “actively engaged in a high-intensity workout,” in which case they need to remain six feet apart from other people.

Sisolak also reminded Nevadans that they are “safer at home,” and if they must go out, they are safer when they wear masks, practice social distancing, and wash their hands.

“Masks are not partisan, they’re not political, they’re not a joke, they’re not funny, they’re not things that people go to social media and make all kinds of comments and funny jokes about and think that they're being cute,” Sisolak said. “It is costing lives to have people not mask.”