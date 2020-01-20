Slater, Kinterknecht take 2nd for Elko

SPRING CREEK — The Elko wrestling team ranked in the top one-third of the Spring Creek Kiwanis Invitational, paced by a pair of second-place performances.

As a unit, the Indians ranked ninth of 27 teams with a score of 92 points.

Slater — competing in the 106-pound division — tasted defeat just one time.

He closed with a 4-1 record with a pin and two wins by major decision, advancing to the final with a 13-3 victory over Caldwell’s Alejandro Avila.

In the championship, Slater lost by major decision with the score at 12-1 versus Spring Creek’s Colton Browne.

Like Slater, Kinterknecht marched to the final by winning his first-four matches — three by fall — but his lone loss came in the 120-pound title match by technical fall with the score at 20-4 against Caldwell’s Hunter Bidelman.