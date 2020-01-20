Slater, Kinterknecht take 2nd for Elko

SPRING CREEK — The Elko wrestling team ranked in the top one-third of the Spring Creek Kiwanis Invitational, paced by a pair of second-place performances.
As a unit, the Indians ranked ninth of 27 teams with a score of 92 points.
Individually, Elko was led by runner-up efforts from freshman Craig Slater and junior Zeth Kinterknecht.
Slater — competing in the 106-pound division — tasted defeat just one time.
He closed with a 4-1 record with a pin and two wins by major decision, advancing to the final with a 13-3 victory over Caldwell’s Alejandro Avila.
In the championship, Slater lost by major decision with the score at 12-1 versus Spring Creek’s Colton Browne.
Like Slater, Kinterknecht marched to the final by winning his first-four matches — three by fall — but his lone loss came in the 120-pound title match by technical fall with the score at 20-4 against Caldwell’s Hunter Bidelman.
The Indians’ third medalist came from a good showing in the first tournament back for junior Darin Legrand, who broke his collarbone during the Reno Tournament of Champions.
Legrand — who was medically cleared just a couple days prior to the Spring Creek Kiwanis Invitational — posted a 4-2 record in the 220-pound division, which included a win by injury default.
Legrand won his first-three matches by pinfall but was pinned in 2:46 by Fernley’s Setriano Pirrodi in the semifinal and lost a narrow, 10-9 decision against Battle Mountain’s Thomas Amezcua in the consolation semi.
In the fifth-sixth match, Legrand never had to step on the mat against Pahranagat Valley’s Reece Thornton, who was injured.
Elko posted six wrestlers who finished with records of .500 or better.
At 126 pounds, sophomore Elliot Leaman tallied a 3-2 record with a pin.
Fellow sophomore Noah Chacon went 2-2 with a pin in the 132-pound division, and junior Ricky Calderon closed 2-2 at 138 pounds.
Up Next
Elko’s varsity will compete Thursday through Saturday at the Chaparral Invitational, in Las Vegas.