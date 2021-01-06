 Skip to main content
Smile! It's a new year, and you have a chance to win $500!
We have a great contest for you to kick off a new year.

Let's start 2021 with a smile! Share a picture of something that makes you smile -- your favorite pet, child, grandchild, nature scene, sports fan moment, whatever -- and you'll be entered to win the $500 gift card sweepstakes!

Entering is simple -- just visit the contest page. Once there, type in your name and email address, and you’ll be successfully entered. A random winner will be selected upon the contest's end, on Sunday, Jan. 24.

