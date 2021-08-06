 Skip to main content
Smoke builds as western wildfires grow
ELKO – The Elko area was placed under an air quality alert Friday as smoke from Western fires continued to pour into the region.

The air here was “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” while conditions in Reno and Salt Lake City were in the “unhealthy for everyone” category.

“Smoke from large wildfires over northern California and southwest Oregon has overrun northern and central Nevada and is expected to last through the weekend,” stated the National Weather Service. “Smoke could be dense enough to bring limited visibility and degraded air quality.”

The Dixie Fire became the third-largest wildfire in California history this week, burning 676 square miles over the past three weeks. Dozens of homes and businesses were destroyed in Greenville, and about 6,000 people were ordered to evacuate in Placer and Nevada counties.

There are roughly 100 large, active fires burning in 14 states, The Associated Press reported Friday. Most are to the north and west of Elko; only one was burning in the Southwest.

Smoke from the fires has spread to the East Coast and beyond.

Under a moderate air quality alert like Elko’s, people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens are advised to choose less strenuous activities (like walking instead of running), shorten the amount of time they are active outdoors, or wait until the air quality improves.

Poor air quality is linked to spikes in multiple health issues, such as pneumonia, bronchitis, heart attacks and stroke. It also increases the risk of viral infections, such as COVID-19, the AP reported.

