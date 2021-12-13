Snow could be heavy in Rubies

ELKO – Heavy snow was forecast for the Ruby Mountains on Tuesday as a storm began to march eastward across Nevada.

Kirkwood Mountain Resort south of Lake Tahoe was closed Monday due to snow and high winds, The Associated Press reported.

Northeastern and Central mountain ranges are expected to receive up to a foot of snow Tuesday, with 1-3 feet possible in the Rubies.

“It is important to note that the intensity of the winds and snow will quickly increase with an increase in elevation,” forecasters said. “The snow and the wind will make travel difficult if not impossible as this system transits Nevada.”

Forecasters are predicting 2-4 inches of snowfall in Elko on Tuesday, following a wind advisory on Monday night.

After a break on Wednesday, the National Weather Service is calling for a 60% chance of snow Wednesday night through Thursday.

