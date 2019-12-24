Snow impacts holiday travel in Elko area

ELKO – Grandma’s sleigh could get bogged down today as winter driving conditions have been reported on most area highways, along with chain or snow tire restrictions on Mountain City Highway.

The first official snowfall of the winter dumped four inches on Elko and Spring Creek overnight.

Nevada Department of Transportation was reporting clear conditions on Interstate 80 between Elko and Carlin and in the Wells area before 6 a.m. Tuesday. Nvroads.com listed adverse conditions on the rest of the freeway and other major highways, but none of the website’s traffic cameras in northeastern Nevada were feeding images or video overnight.

The only winter weather advisory posted by the National Weather Service was for a portion of northeastern Nye County.

Doppler radar showed more precipitation headed toward Elko at 5:30 a.m.

Scattered snow showers are expected to continue Tuesday but end by Tuesday night.

The wintry weather comes after a period of abnormally warm weather. Winnemucca set a record high of 64 degrees on Monday.

