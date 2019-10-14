You are the owner of this article.
"Something Wicked" comes to GBC this week

ELKO – A suspenseful tale of a spooky carnival comes to Great Basin College Theater beginning Tuesday night with the production of Ray Bradbury’s “Something Wicked This Way Comes.”

Based off the classic novel, the story follows two boys in a mid-western town who become curious about the sudden arrival of a carnival in October and the strange happenings among the townsfolk around them.

Director John Patrick Rice called the play “a coming of age” story.

“It’s about the innocence of the young boys and how they discover the power of goodness and what it can do against evil. It’s a good lesson for all of us,” he said.

The suspenseful story also seemed fitting for a wide-range of theater-goers, said Rice, and has a lot of “fun effects.”

“We’re really putting Dawn Bartlett, our technical director, to work and challenging her,” Rice said, “and she has stepped up to the challenge.”

Bailey Rose plays Jim Nightshade and Jillian Bisiaux is in the role of Will Holloway. Both are Great Basin College students taking theater classes from Rice.

“I have a passion for theater,” said Rose, who hasn’t acted since high school. “I want to get back into it, and it makes me really happy. This whole production makes me feel alive and excited.”

Bisiaux said she gained experience in theater in Battle Mountain, acting in Missoula Children’s Theater and other school productions regularly.

“As college students, it’s a lot more hands-on,” Bisiaux explained. “It’s more in-depth because John doesn’t tell us every little thing to do. A lot of it we have to figure out ourselves, but it’s good and refreshing.”

Performances start at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15-19 at Great Basin College Theater. A matinee performance is set for 2 p.m. Oct 19.

General admission tickets are $10, students and senior citizens are $5.

