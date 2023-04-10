ELKO – A draft flood management plan for South Fork Dam that would reduce potential losses from flooding, assess impacts to residents in the dam’s vicinity, and provide a warning system in case of flooding is now available for public comments.

“Water released by a failed dam generates tremendous energy and can cause a flood that is catastrophic to life and property. A catastrophic dam failure could challenge local response capabilities to warn the downstream communities and may require evacuation to prevent loss of life,” the draft plan states.

“A failure of the South Fork Dam would inundate the main railroad and the Interstate 80 tunnel in less than five hours, making them inaccessible,” the plan also says, adding that the Carlin area would receive 11 feet of water in roughly seven hours.

The plan drafted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is required for a Federal Emergency Management Agency grant for regular and recurring maintenance, and the Corps told Elko County Commissioners the plan was done at no cost to the county.

The flood management plan for the dam south of Elko was done under the Nevada Silver Jackets Program at the request of the county’s emergency manager, Lee Cabaniss.

“It’s a pretty hefty plan,” said Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi.

Commissioner Jon Karr said on April 5 that “we will look it over and I’m sure the commission itself will make comments before the May 7 deadline.”

The draft plan’s introduction states that “the purpose of this Flood Management Plan (FMP) is to lessen the damaging effects of floods, maintain and enhance natural floodplain values, and make effective use of water and related land resources within the floodplain of the upper Humboldt River Basin in Elko County, Nevada located below the South Fork Dam.”

The draft also says that Elko County should review the plan annually and update it every five years or following significant changes within the floodplain, and it outlines floodplain management goals laid out by the county and an advisory committee.

The goals include establishing a framework for ongoing collaboration, implementing a warning system for potential flooding and increasing the public’s awareness of flood risks. The plan explains that embankment dams such as South Fork can fail due to erosion from seepage or overtopping with water.

The South Fork Dam, completed by Elko County in 1988, is an earthen embankment dam with a clay core, and the plan states that its height is 72 feet and the length is 1,650 feet at its crest. The dam impounds the South Fork of the Humboldt River for flood control and recreation, and the capacity is roughly 52,500 acre-feet.

South Fork Dam additionally includes a main and saddle dam, two 48-inch conduits that serve as the primary spillway, an auxiliary spillway, a valve house and an upstream gauge station, according to the plan, which also says that the dam is surrounded by 2,200 acres of marsh, meadowland and hills.

The dam was recently repaired and improved, and the plan states that the “rehabilitation will maintain the current level of flood protection for the areas identified as high hazard flood risk based on the current Flood Insurance Rate Map.”

Nevada Division of Water Resources completed a rehabilitation of the dam’s seepage collection system in 2022, which included removing a clog from the existing toe drain (at the toe of the dam), installing new cleanout portals, removing a 2015 toe drain addition and installing a new trench drain system.

Relief wells also were rehabilitated and two new wells were constructed.

For the draft dam plan, the water resources division and HDR Engineering developed a dam failure model for South Ford Dam to determine which locations, people and facilities are at risk from dam failure.

“The immediate downstream areas are populated by ranch homes and the Bullion Road Bridge. These structures would be completely inundated and/or destroyed by a break of the South Fork Dam,” the plan says.

An evacuation effort would include informing the Elko County Sheriff’s Department, the Nevada Highway Patrol and the media, and there would be coordination with the county’s emergency management to alert all downstream areas.

The flood management plan was put together with consultation with a committee that included representatives of the Nevada Division of Water Resources, the Nevada Division of Emergency Management, the National Weather Service, FEMA, Nevada Department of Wildlife and Nevada State Parks.

Elko County’s representatives were Peggy Pierce-Fitzgerald, the county’s floodplain administrator; Lee Cabaniss, emergency manager; Corey Rice, planning and zoning senior planner; and Curtis Moore, assistant county manager and natural resources director.

The emergency manager and floodplain administrator are responsible for implementing the flood management plan and have the final authority and responsibility to update the plan, according to the draft document.

The draft flood plan is posted on the Elko County website for review and public comments through May 7. Comments on the plan can be sent to Nvsilverjackets@usace.army.mil.