REN0 — Friday evening’s elimination battle between No. 1 South Tahoe and No. 2 Spring Creek was as advertised.

In the 3A North regional tournament, the Spartans — which opened with an 11-4 blowout loss Thursday to Truckee and bounced back with a 7-6 win Friday morning over North Valleys — started well but came up just short in a 5-3 defeat at the hands of the Vikings.

Spring Creek grabbed a 2-0 lead in the top of the first.

Sophomore Chase Marrott worked a one-out walk and senior Riley Smith dropped a single into right field on a fly ball.

An error on the mound on a grounder by junior Caleb Culp allowed Marrott to score, and a two-out error at second base on a groundball from senior David Hutchison sent in Smith.

But, the Vikings struck back quickly — doubling the production in the home half.

Senior Joel Gomez led off with a walk and scored on the next at-bat with a double town the right-field line by senior Christopher Haven.

Haven crossed on a groundout RBI from junior Jonathan Bender — tying the score 2-2 — and junior Haden Stephen gave the Vikings the lead for good with a and RBI base knock to left field that crossed senior Vinnie Abbandondolo.

On a groundball by senior Garrett Friederici, an error at short allowed senior Ian Ross to roll home — the Vikings taking a 4-2 advantage.

In the bottom of the third, South Tahoe loaded the bases with one out.

But, the Spartans gained a big strikeout from junior Hunter Peterson and a 5-3 groundout with a nice play from Hutchison and a great pick at first by Culp.

However, the Vikings took a 5-2 lead with a run in the home half of the fourth.

Haven wound up on second with an error in left field, and Bender drove him in with a single to center.

But, Spring Creek limited the damage as the Vikings called a hit-and-run — Culp snagging a line drive at first and doubling off the runner to end the inning.

In the top of the fifth, the Spartans chipped away at the deficit.

Sophomore Wyatt Sandoval beat out a base knock with a hit to short, Lopez was hit by a pitch and Sandoval made an aggressive play and went to third on a passed ball.

He kept his foot on the gas and scored on another ball to the backstop, scoring the Spartans’ lone run.

All Spring Creek managed in the sixth was a line-drive single up the middle by junior PJ Zubiria.

In the top of the seventh, the Spartans started with some momentum — Sandoval reaching with a leadoff error at short and Lopez taking another pitch to the back.

But, the next three batters went down in order — striking out, hitting a 5-3 groundout and flying out to center field.

Spring Creek’s season ended with a 5-3 loss to the Vikings.

Sandoval hit 1-for-2 and scored one run, Zubiria batted 1-for-3 and Smith finished 1-for-4 with a run scored.

Without a hit, Marrott crossed once.

In defeat, Peterson spun a solid game — allowing five runs — three earned — on five hits with five strikeouts and five walks over six innings.

SPRING CREEK — 200 010 0 — 334

SOUTH TAHOE — 400 100 — 554