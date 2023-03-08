SPRING CREEK — Despite deep snow and being unable to practice outside, the Spring Creek baseball team has started its season and is preparing to open 3A North play in games that matter.

On Thursday, the Spartans will play a doubleheader in crossover contests versus North Valleys and Hug — needing to play the games in Fallon to avoid inclement weather — facing the Panthers at 10 a.m. and the Hawks immediately after around noon or 1 p.m.

At the preseason tournament, in Needles the Spartans went 1-4 — opening with four straight losses before winning their finale.

Spring Creek was shut out in a 12-0 loss to Holtville (California) and dropped a 9-2 ballgame to Williams (Arizona) on Thursday.

On Friday, the Spartans were edged 4-3 by Needles and narrowly beaten 5-4 by River Valley (Arizona).

But, on Saturday, Spring Creek closed the trip with a blowout win of 19-4 against Mojave (Arizona).

Head coach Scott Gilligan was pleased with the improvement he saw from his team throughout the tournament.

“We didn’t play well Thursday, but we looked a lot better on Friday and the scores showed that,” he said. “Our offense struggled early on, but we hit the ball a lot better in the later games.”

In 2022, the Spartans went 10-12 and were one spot out of the playoffs — finishing 6-9 in league play of the 3A North-East and 4-2 in crossover games versus the West.

Returners

For the upcoming campaign, Spring Creek welcomes back seven players with varsity experience from last season.

Now-senior Riley Smith batted .419, hit four doubles and a triple, drove in 13 runs and scored 20 times.

As a sophomore, junior PJ Zubiria went .397 at the plate with 16 RBI, five doubles, a team-high three triples and 21 runs.

Junior Logan Lopez hit .386 with two doubles and a triple and drive in 12 runs, scoring 22 of his own as a sophomore.

In limited at-bats during his sophomore year, junior Slayde Jones batted .300-even and scored four wins while scoring twice.

Jones should be one of Spring Creek’s best options on the mound, going 2-4 with save and a 5.52 ERA and 40 strikeouts against 27 walks last season.

During his sophomore year, now-junior Caleb Culp hit .286 with two doubles, two RBI and four runs scored.

On the bump, Culp was 1-1 with a 9.62 ERA and 10 Ks versus eight free passes.

Senior Ayden Harp went .270 at the dish as a junior, posting a roster-best 10 doubles, 20 RBI and 15 runs.

Harp will be featured in the Spartans’ rotation as well, notching a 2-1 record and a 6.30 ERA with eight walks and five punchouts with a save last year.

As a junior, senior David Hutchison batted .188 with 12 RBI and 11 runs.

Hutchison, along with playing at third base, also saw time on the mound — finishing with a 4.80 ERA and nine strikeouts against eight walks.

As a junior, now-senior Trevor Hampton drove in one run.

Newcomers

The Spartans will also expect contributions from sophomore Chase Marrott at second base and pitcher, junior first baseman Kellon Buege, sophomore Wyatt Sandoval at catcher, in the outfield and on the mound, junior pitcher Hunter Peterson, junior outfielder and catcher Dylan Engebretson, and junior outfielder Matt Loyd.

League Openers

The Spartans (1-4 overall) will open 3A North play with a twin bill against North Valleys and Hug at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Thursday, in Fallon.

Meet the 2023 Spring Creek Baseball Team Logan Lopez Ayden Harp David Hutchison Slayde Jones Chase Marrott PJ Zubiria Kellon Buege Riley Smith Caleb Culp Wyatt Sandoval Hunter Peterson Dylan Engebretson Matt Loyd Trevor Hampton