Spartans score 4 goals in 2nd half

Yahir Ugalde booked his second goal of the contest in the same fashion as his first — crossing a ball from the left to the right — making the score 3-2.

But, when challenged, Spring Creek made a positive response.

In the 60th minute, junior Leo Stephenson — a call-up from the junior varsity — finished off a corner kick from sophomore Connor Knotts for a 4-2 lead.

Smith made a diving save to his right on a shot to the left by Yahir Ugalde — who hit another attempt high and wide to the left — and stopped another kick from sophomore Bryan Mendoza.

For a hat trick, Anderson’s third goal of the match — crossing a shot to the back-side post from the left side — gave the Spartans their fourth goal of the second half and extended the margin to three.

Stephenson tagged a shot wide to the left and skipped another ball over an empty net after a follow from a rebound off the crossbar late.

Spring Creek notched its second win in league play, closing out the first half of the 3A North-East slate with a 5-2 win over Fallon.

Up Next

The Spartans (3-11 overall, 2-3 in league) will open the second half of the league schedule at home, hosting Fernley (2-2-1 in league) at 3:45 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.

