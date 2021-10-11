Spartans score 4 goals in 2nd half

SPRING CREEK — The Spring Creek boys soccer team broke a 1-1 tie at the break and put four goals on the board in the second half Saturday.
Coming off a 5-1 road loss to Lowry, on Tuesday, Oct. 5, in Winnemucca, the Spartans picked up their second win in league play with a 5-2 home victory over Fallon.
Spring Creek opened the scoring early, taking a 1-0 lead in the eighth minute.
From a pass by sophomore Carson Fisher, junior Spencer Anderson finished behind the Greenwave defense.
The Spartans nearly added to their advantage, but a kick from sophomore Nathan Morrill sailed wide to the left.
On the other end, a free kick from freshman Edwin Ugalde also flew wide left.
From a corner kick, Anderson headed a ball but pushed the knock to the left as well.
The Spartans avoided disaster as a Fallon push down the middle nearly led to an own goal as the defender deflected the ball but hit it over the Spring Creek frame.
Freshman goalie Brady Smith made a great save from his back on a line-drive rip by Fallon junior Yahir Ugalde, Smith adding another deflection on additional attempt by Yahir Ugalde.
The Greenwave nearly tied the contest, but the try by senior Caleb Proffen clanged off the crossbar.
Near the end of the first half, Fallon finally gridlocked the tally.
On a dribble down the left side — flipping the field after a Spring Creek free kick — Yahir Ugalde crossed a low shot inside the opposite-right side post in the 39th minute.
The score was knotted 1-1 at the break.
Spring Creek could not convert three corner kicks to open the second half, and Fisher tagged a good look long.
Defensively, Smith preserved the tie with multiple stops.
The Spartans hit the Greenwave with a flurry in short order.
In the 46th minute, Morrill created a breakaway with a well-placed header — Anderson beating multiple defenders down the field and the advancing Fallon keeper with a rocket shot into the net.
Only a minute removed from taking a 2-1 lead, Spring Creek snatched a 3-1 advantage.
On the left side, freshman Djrevan Demick arched a nice ball toward the middle of the pitch but the attempted header was missed.
However, Morrill flew in for an unbelievable one-touch poke in midair for a weak-side follow.
Fisher had another attempt saved by the Greenwave goalie, and Fallon cut its deficit in half in the 57th minute.
Yahir Ugalde booked his second goal of the contest in the same fashion as his first — crossing a ball from the left to the right — making the score 3-2.
But, when challenged, Spring Creek made a positive response.
In the 60th minute, junior Leo Stephenson — a call-up from the junior varsity — finished off a corner kick from sophomore Connor Knotts for a 4-2 lead.
Smith made a diving save to his right on a shot to the left by Yahir Ugalde — who hit another attempt high and wide to the left — and stopped another kick from sophomore Bryan Mendoza.
For a hat trick, Anderson’s third goal of the match — crossing a shot to the back-side post from the left side — gave the Spartans their fourth goal of the second half and extended the margin to three.
Stephenson tagged a shot wide to the left and skipped another ball over an empty net after a follow from a rebound off the crossbar late.
Spring Creek notched its second win in league play, closing out the first half of the 3A North-East slate with a 5-2 win over Fallon.
Up Next
The Spartans (3-11 overall, 2-3 in league) will open the second half of the league schedule at home, hosting Fernley (2-2-1 in league) at 3:45 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.