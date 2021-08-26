Speaking of Science: Battle two against Covid-19: why boosters can help

In the past few weeks, wealthy countries including the US, Germany, Israel, and UK, have begun to announce booster shot programs to provide additional immunity against Covid-19 to the fully vaccinated. Perhaps understandably, this announcement hasn’t been confidently received by many. Despite the fact that nearly 60% of the population in each of these countries is vaccinated, new Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are reaching record highs. It’s natural to wonder why we would keep throwing more vaccines at the problem if the initial shots didn’t seem to get us out of the pandemic in the first place. Here are a few things to know:
1. Just like anything else, the immune system requires regular training. Boosters provide that training.
We’ve previously compared the way vaccination trains your immune system to the way boot camps or battle simulations prepare military recruits for battle. Just like simulations and boot camps teach recruits how to fight without the risks associated with an actual battle, giving your immune system a vaccine teaches it how to recognize and fight off a virus, without the possibility of making you sick. (Vaccines contain a piece of a virus, not the actual virus and cannot make you sick. For more on that, see here).
But just like anyone can get rusty without practice, your immune system eventually forgets how to recognize viruses like SARS-CoV-2. This is why many common childhood vaccines, including measles-mumps-rubella (MMR), tetanus-diptheria-pertussis (Tdap), hepatitis, and pneumonia require regular boosters throughout your life.
Exactly how long the immune system can remember what SARS-CoV-2 looks like is up for debate. From the beginning of vaccine distribution, scientists and medical experts figured the protection from the Covid-19 vaccines would eventually wear off, just like any other vaccine.
Some small studies from Israel, which leads the globe in vaccination numbers, found that the Pfizer vaccine’s efficiency at preventing infection had dropped from 95% a few months ago to only 64% as of June and July. Other countries, including Britain, Scotland, and Canada, have found similar drops in protection against infection.
Whether this loss of efficiency is due to the rising prevalence of the more infectious delta variant, relaxed restrictions placing more people in the path of SARS-CoV-2, or the immune system slowly forgetting SARS-CoV-2 is up to debate. In any case, initial data from Israel, which began offering boosters of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to people over 60 at the end of July, indicate that this third shot greatly reduces the risk of infection, even amidst the rampage of the delta variant. More data will undoubtedly emerge in the coming weeks and months to give us a clearer picture of how well boosters can provide additional protection to the fully vaccinated.
2. As the enemy’s tactics change, we must change our strategy.
It is very reasonable to say we are currently at war with Covid-19. As the SARS-CoV-2 virus continues to infect primarily unvaccinated individuals, it has the chance to mutate and become more efficient at infecting others. This leads to the spread of viral variants (more here). Some of them, such as delta, are estimated to be 1000x more infectious than the original SARS-CoV-2 virus and make up at least 98.8% of current infections. In addition, the gradual loss of immunity in vaccinated individuals means we are fighting against a more dangerous enemy with weakened protection. It’s as if a set of more deadly enemy fighters are coming at us, and also, the walls of our shelter are crumbling. Oh, and every time an enemy fighter kills one person, they get stronger (just like every time SARS-CoV-2 infects someone it can mutate to become a more potent variant.)
Needless to say, all of this makes fighting back against Covid-19 even more difficult. And so, like anyone at war in a changing battleground, we must adapt our strategies if we want to survive. This includes reinstating mask mandates to add an additional layer of protection against the spread of SARS-CoV-2. (Masks do in fact reduce the spread of viruses, even if they aren’t perfect). It also includes looking into booster shots to re-fortify our main line of defense. And for those who haven’t had their initial two shots of the Covid-19 vaccine, it means trying to convince them to get this protection.
3. The Covid-19 vaccines haven’t failed; we just need to strengthen our defenses
The fact that we are pushing for Covid-19 booster shots doesn’t mean the initial Covid-19 vaccines failed. Even now, a vaccinated individual is 5 x less likely to be infected with SARS-CoV-2, including the delta variant, and 29 x less likely to be hospitalized even if they are infected. Across the country, vaccines remain over 90% effective at preventing hospitalizations. Given that the primary goal of these vaccinations was to decrease serious sickness and death, they are still do a very good job. Coupled with the fact that new Covid-19 infection numbers dropped by over 40% in the US within just three months of the vaccination rollout program, it’s clear we can fight this virus with vaccines. We won battle one. But as the enemy comes back far more infectious than before at a moment our defenses are weakening, battle two is becoming more challenging. We have to fight back even harder.
4. There is an ethical debate over Covid-19 booster shots
In response to many wealthy countries beginning or announcing plans to begin booster programs, the World Health Organization (WHO) put out a statement urging these countries to reconsider. Although initial data on Covid-19 boosters and the entire history of fighting disease through vaccination tell us that boosters can help us combat Covid-19, the WHO argues it is irresponsible, and perhaps dangerous to the outcome of the pandemic as a planet to give out boosters. This is because while 58% of people in high income countries are vaccinated, barely 1.3% of the remaining global population is. Giving our limited pool of vaccines to those already fully vaccinated in the hopes that it protects them further, rather than diverting them to areas that are virtually unprotected, is not only morally questionable, but also gives SARS-CoV-2 an increased chance to mutate into more dangerous viral variants. The WHO suggests that making sure everyone has a baseline blanket of protection should come before helping wealthier countries give out third doses.
It seems that many of these wealthier countries plan to go forward with their vaccine rollout. Some including Israel and Russia, have already started. The US intends to follow by sometime next month. While the debate over who should get the next round of shots in the Covid-19 pandemic will continue, one fact remains consistent: the vaccines are working. At some point they might just need a little boost.
Hannah Margolis is a NSF GRFP Fellow at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with a degree in biochemistry from Dartmouth College. She can be reached at hannah.k.margolis@gmail.com.