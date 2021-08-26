Speaking of Science: Battle two against Covid-19: why boosters can help

3. The Covid-19 vaccines haven’t failed; we just need to strengthen our defenses

The fact that we are pushing for Covid-19 booster shots doesn’t mean the initial Covid-19 vaccines failed. Even now, a vaccinated individual is 5 x less likely to be infected with SARS-CoV-2, including the delta variant, and 29 x less likely to be hospitalized even if they are infected. Across the country, vaccines remain over 90% effective at preventing hospitalizations. Given that the primary goal of these vaccinations was to decrease serious sickness and death, they are still do a very good job. Coupled with the fact that new Covid-19 infection numbers dropped by over 40% in the US within just three months of the vaccination rollout program, it’s clear we can fight this virus with vaccines. We won battle one. But as the enemy comes back far more infectious than before at a moment our defenses are weakening, battle two is becoming more challenging. We have to fight back even harder.

4. There is an ethical debate over Covid-19 booster shots