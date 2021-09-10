Speaking of Science: Should we worry about long-term side effects from the Covid-19 vaccines?

The reason is that vaccines are very different from other common medicines, many of which we take on a regular basis for months or even years. Due to how often we take them, these medicines can build up in the body over time, causing side effects far down the road. One of many common examples is how NSAIDs like aspirin and ibuprofen can cause kidney and liver damage over time.

In contrast, the ingredients in a vaccine only stay in the body for a few days at most. This is because all vaccines, including the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines, are purposefully made out of materials your body will recognize and know to degrade. For instance, mRNA is used constantly by every cell in your body as a temporary memo, delivering instructions encoded in your DNA to your cells as conditions change (more on that here). Once its message is read out by your cells, the mRNA is degraded so it won’t be confused with new, updated instructions. On average, mRNA can last for only a few hours inside the cell. In addition, the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein encoded by that mRNA, and any other parts of the vaccine, are quickly recognized by your body as foreign, and cleared out by the immune system. This is the whole point of vaccination: it provides a safe practice target for your immune system to seek out and destroy. The process of destroying the vaccine trains your body to look out for the virus if you are infected again, thus protecting you from getting sick. (More about the immune system here and here.)