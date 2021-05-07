Speaking of Science: Why two doses?

The fact that our soldiers will be better able to defend their fort against an enemy they’ve already seen before just makes sense. In the exact same way, your immune system is much more efficient at taking out a virus that it has seen before. In fact, the second or third time your body encounters that same virus, it can launch a response so quickly you won’t even have a chance to develop symptoms or know you were sick. In other words, you will be immune.

While immunity it great, we ideally don’t want to become infected with a virus in order to become immune in the future. Similarly, it would be much better to train our soldiers before sending them to guard our fort, so they don’t have to go through the damage of an actual enemy attack to learn the ropes. That is where vaccination comes in.

Vaccination is a literal training course or bootcamp for your body’s immune system. Rather than risk our soldiers by sending the actual enemy (aka the virus) to attack, we prepare a battle simulation. For our soldiers this might mean a surprise attack by other team members pretending to be the enemy. For our immune system, we use a vaccine.