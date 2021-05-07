Speaking of Science: Why two doses?

In the war against Covid-19, train your immune system to fight back
As I write this, approximately 32% of the US is fully vaccinated against Covid-19, and 45% are half vaccinated (around 107 million and 150 million people respectively). Despite this milestone, rates of vaccination are greatly slowing, particularly in rural areas. In addition, new data suggests nearly 8% of Americans have missed their second vaccine dose.
A lot of people I’ve met who are hesitant to receive one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine are even more hesitant to get two doses in a row. Between conspiracy theories about tracking devices in the vaccines (as if we didn’t all have apps like Instagram and Twitter actively sharing our location from our phones 24/7) to questions of how this vaccine was developed so fast while we still don’t have one for the common cold, it seemed like an important to time to revisit how the Covid-19 vaccines protect you, and why you really should get that second dose. (For a review of common vaccine misconceptions, try here and here).
Vaccines + Training the Immune System
All vaccines work because our immune systems have memory: your body is able to remember what has made it sick in the past and look out for the same virus or bacteria in the future. You can think of your immune system as a literal army: it contains millions of cells that all have specific jobs in the battle against viruses. Some scout throughout the body and raise the alarm if they find the enemy, others send out signals to bring reinforcements to the site of attack, and still others can learn to physically destroy the virus. (For a cool video showing your immune cells chasing and destroying a pathogen, click here.)
But like any army, your immune system needs training. In particular, the immune cells that can destroy the virus when it gets into your body can take up to a couple of weeks to figure out what they’re looking for and how to efficiently destroy it. It’s as if our army was shipped out before bootcamp and is now trying to hold a fort without understanding the enemy’s tactics or how to best fight them. Unsurprisingly, the enemy isn’t going to have a hard time sneaking up and launching an attack. Even if our army is eventually able to win the battle when the alarm bells bring reinforcements from nearby, the enemy will have plenty of time to do some serious damage. The next time there is an attack on the base, the same soldiers will probably do a better job given their battle experience, but only if they still have a standing base to defend after attack one.
The fact that our soldiers will be better able to defend their fort against an enemy they’ve already seen before just makes sense. In the exact same way, your immune system is much more efficient at taking out a virus that it has seen before. In fact, the second or third time your body encounters that same virus, it can launch a response so quickly you won’t even have a chance to develop symptoms or know you were sick. In other words, you will be immune.
While immunity it great, we ideally don’t want to become infected with a virus in order to become immune in the future. Similarly, it would be much better to train our soldiers before sending them to guard our fort, so they don’t have to go through the damage of an actual enemy attack to learn the ropes. That is where vaccination comes in.
Vaccination is a literal training course or bootcamp for your body’s immune system. Rather than risk our soldiers by sending the actual enemy (aka the virus) to attack, we prepare a battle simulation. For our soldiers this might mean a surprise attack by other team members pretending to be the enemy. For our immune system, we use a vaccine.
The vaccine does the exact same thing as this surprise attack. It contains an antigen- something that looks a bit like the enemy virus, but that isn’t able to infect you the way an actual virus can. Just like our soldiers can practice against the pretend enemy without being in danger, our immune system can learn to recognize and fight the antigen without any risk of infection. And in the same way that bootcamp might make our soldiers a bit sore at first, but ultimately stronger, vaccination can have some initial side effects but will ultimately strengthen the immune system. The idea that vaccination somehow weakens your immune system is as incorrect as thinking that doing pushups will make your arms weaker. You might be a bit sore afterwards, but that’s how you know it is working.
Double the Training = Double the Success
Just like soldiers who complete two battle simulations will be better trained for an attack, giving your body two doses of a vaccine makes it better trained to fight off a virus. While many of us (myself included) might not remember having a vaccine with multiple doses, this isn’t new to the Covid-19 vaccine. In fact, if you’ve been vaccinated against measles, mumps, rubella, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, or shingles, you’ve already experienced the benefits of a multi-dose vaccine. While your immune system is partially trained after one dose, it’ll be better trained for a longer period if you go back for dose number two.
Part of the reason for this is that your immune system, much like muscle memory follows the “use it or lose it” principle: if your body doesn’t see a particular enemy virus for a while, it is going to forget its previous training. The second vaccine dose acts as a sort of reminder that the enemy is still out there and provides a refresher training course on how to fight it. This is the same reason that we get booster vaccines multiple times throughout our lives.
Just as we don’t send soldiers out to defend our country without training them, we shouldn’t send our bodies into a pandemic without training our immune system. If we want to win the war against Covid-19, we’ve got to prepare our immune systems for battle. We’ve got to get vaccinated.
Hannah Margolis is a postbaccalaureate researcher at the National Institutes of Health with a degree in biochemistry from Dartmouth College. She can be reached at hannah.k.margolis@gmail.com.