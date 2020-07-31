Special Olympics Nevada to hold 1st-ever 'Flame of Hope' Virtual Run & Fundraiser

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

What

Special Olympics Nevada (SONV) will hold it’s first-ever “Flame of Hope” virtual run and fundraiser, August 4 through September 12. Open to the public to participate, the virtual run is a new addition to the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run ® (LETR). Traditionally, SONV holds the LETR that features more than 500 law enforcement officers from 42 agencies throughout the state, alongside SONV athletes, carrying the Special Olympics “Flame of Hope” from Boulder City to Reno for the Summer Games. Instead, the Games were held virtually last month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SONV is asking the community to support its athletes and programs by registering to run, bike, swim or walk either a 10k, 5k, or a JR. run between August 2 and September 12. Participants can log their miles and time by using any fitness tracking device then enter in their miles on the SONV homepage. (sonv.org) SONV is also encouraging all participants to share a photo to social media. On September 4th, SONV will host the traditional LETR with social distancing protocols in place, which will go through various notable pit stops in Nevada. Interested participants can register online for the virtual run at https://bit.ly/3fKpnS6