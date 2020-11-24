A perfect 10, Steelers again rule atop AP Pro32 poll

The Los Angeles Rams climbed four spots to No. 4 after holding off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a 27-24 win on Monday night. The Rams moved atop the NFC West and into the No. 2 spot in the conference's playoff race while the Buccaneers slid five spots to No. 10.

"The Rams reminded us that they're one of the NFC's best teams with back-to-back wins against Seattle and Tampa Bay," said Jenny Vrentas of The Monday Morning Quarterback. "And this season, it's (coordinator) Brandon Staley's defense that is leading the way."

The Buffalo Bills, who are coming off a bye, moved up one spot to No. 5.

In an unusual twist, three teams, each 7-3 on the season, are tied at No. 6: the Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers and the Indianapolis Colts. The Seahawks gained seven spots, the Colts jumped five places and the Packers slipped two places after Indy outlasted the Packers 34-31 in overtime on Sunday.

"If Philip Rivers keeps playing like he did against Green Bay, the Colts are a dangerous team heading toward the postseason," said Alex Marvez of Sirius XM.

The Tennessee Titans, tied with the Colts for the AFC South lead, also moved up five spots to No. 9 in the poll.

