Anderson HR for Chisox, walkoff end in Field of Dreams game

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Tim Anderson hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning into the cornfield to end the Field of Dreams game in cinematic fashion, as the Chicago White Sox outslugged the New York Yankees 9-8 Thursday night in the first Major League Baseball game in Iowa.

Anderson, who was clearly having as much fun as anyone in attendance and had an earlier RBI double, danced his way around the bases and wiggled his hands around his neck as he headed for home and the celebratory dousing at the plate from his teammates.

That sent the crowd of 7,832 back through the corn and to their cars after a light and fireworks show at the made-from-scratch stadium next to the filming site of the beloved 1989 movie starring Kevin Costner. Even the Yankees fans who made the trek could hardly have headed home anything but happy with the experience.

Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton each hit two-run homers for the Yankees in the top of the ninth off All-Star closer Liam Hendriks, as the movie-themed throwback event became a home run hitting contest into the cornfield.

This was precisely the thrill many players hoped aloud for prior to the night. There were eight longballs in all, two by Judge.