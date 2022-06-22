 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

AP source: Jerami Grant to be traded to Portland by Detroit

  • 0
Pistons Trail Blazers Trade Basketball

Playing for the Detroit Pistons, forward Jerami Grant brings the ball up against the Minnesota Timberwolves, in Detroit, Feb. 3, 2022. The Pistons agreed Wednesday, June 22, to trade Grant to the Portland Trail Blazers. 

 AP, Paul Sancya

A person with knowledge of the situation said the Detroit Pistons have agreed to trade Olympic gold medalist Jerami Grant to the Portland Trail Blazers, with the biggest part of the return being a first-round pick in the 2025 draft. Detroit gets the No. 36 pick in the draft Thursday and what would have been Milwaukee's first-round pick in 2025, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither team had announced the agreement publicly.

A person with knowledge of the situation said the Detroit Pistons have agreed to trade Olympic gold medalist Jerami Grant to the Portland Trail Blazers, with the biggest part of the return being a first-round pick in 2025.

Detroit gets the No. 36 pick in the draft Thursday and what would have been Milwaukee's first-round pick in 2025, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither team had announced the agreement publicly.

ESPN first reported the trade agreement, along with the detail that the 2025 first-round pick is top-four protected.

People are also reading…

Grant's salary — nearly $21 million for next season — is virtually the exact amount as the trade exception that Portland created in February when it traded C.J. McCollum to New Orleans.

It also gives Portland a big boost after a disappointing season, one where perennial All-Star Damian Lillard missed much of the year while injured. He and Grant were teammates on the U.S. Olympic team that won gold at the Tokyo Games last summer.

The most significant payoff for Detroit by making the move is cap space. The Pistons now have somewhere around $44 million in space available this summer, with free agency set to start in about a week.

Grant — who played his college basketball at Syracuse — averaged 19.2 points in 47 games with the Pistons this past season and has seen his numbers greatly improve over the last two years. In his first six seasons, he averaged 9.3 points while playing for Philadelphia, Oklahoma City and Denver.

But in his two seasons with the Pistons, Grant averaged 20.9 points.

And the trade serves as a homecoming of sorts. Grant was born in 1994 when his father, Harvey Grant, was in the first of his three seasons as a member of the Trail Blazers.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

After good rise, Tatum, Celtics fall flat late in NBA Finals

After good rise, Tatum, Celtics fall flat late in NBA Finals

When Jayson Tatum made consecutive baskets to cap a game-opening Boston blitz, TD Garden was at its absolute loudest. It sure got quiet in a hurry. So did Tatum. After climbing back to the top of the Eastern Conference, the Celtics fell flat in the latter stages of the NBA Finals. The Golden State Warriors won the final three games, winning the title with a 103-90 victory in Game 6 on Thursday night. It was the first three-game skid for the Celtics since December. Tatum finished with just 13 points on 6-for-18 shooting.

Ravens sign LB Steven Means, who made 29 starts for Falcons

The Baltimore Ravens have signed linebacker Steven Means. The Ravens announced the move Friday. Means started 29 games for the Atlanta Falcons across the 2018, 2020 and 2021 seasons. Prior to that, he played for the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Means has six sacks and three forced fumbles in his career.

Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson dies at age 26

Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson dies at age 26

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has died at age 26. Police said the cause of death is still to be determined but that no foul play is suspected at this time. Ferguson played three NFL seasons. All were with Baltimore. Ferguson set the college Football Bowl Subdivision career sacks record with 45 when he played at Louisiana Tech, and he was drafted by the Ravens in the third round in 2019. He played in 38 games as a pro and had 4 1/2 sacks. Ferguson was born Dec. 14, 1995, in St. Francisville, Louisiana. He played high school football and basketball at West Feliciana.

Watch Now: Related Video

Caleb Swanigan, former NBA player, dead at 25

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News