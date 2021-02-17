AP Sources: Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres agree on 14-year deal

SAN DIEGO — Fernando Tatis Jr. has agreed to a $340 million, 14-year deal that will keep the electrifying shortstop with the San Diego Padres until he’s 35 years old, according to two people familiar with the situation.

The two people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday night because the deal hadn’t been announced.

It will be the longest contract signed in MLB history. Giancarlo Stanton, now with the New York Yankees, signed a 13-year, $325 million deal with Miami in 2015. Bryce Harper signed a 13-year, $330 million deal with Philadelphia in 2019. The biggest deal by dollars remains Mike Trout’s $426.5 million, 12-year deal signed with the Angels in 2019.

The 22-year-old Tatis has bloomed into a superstar in two full seasons with the Padres. He helped San Diego end a 13-year playoff drought in 2020 and win a wild-card series against the St. Louis Cardinals before the Padres were swept by the rival Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Division Series.

San Diego promoted Tatis to the majors on opening day of 2019, forgoing the chance to delay his free agency by waiting a few weeks — a reality of the game experienced by other young stars like Kris Bryant with Chicago Cubs or Harper with the Washington Nationals.