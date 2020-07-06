As schools ponder cutting sports, tennis proves vulnerable

Tennis relies more on international players than most college sports.

An NCAA study found 63% of Division I men’s tennis players and 62% of Division I women’s tennis players in 2018 came from outside the United States. No other sport had the majority of its players come from outside the U.S., though men’s soccer had a slightly greater number of international athletes than men’s tennis.

Retired Stanford coach Dick Gould, who led the Cardinal to 17 NCAA team titles, believes tennis programs composed primarily of international players are vulnerable when schools need to cut.

“If you’re a state school that gets state and public funding, and your team is 70% (international players), I think that makes your sport an obvious target,” said Gould, who retired from coaching in 2004 but remained Stanford’s tennis director for 12 more years.

Collins wasn’t so sure. He noted that Winthrop’s international players who weren’t receiving full scholarships actually generated more money for the university by paying out-of-state tuition fees.