Houston takes on Utah, looks to end 4-game slide

Houston Rockets (15-40, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (35-21, fourth in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston comes into the matchup against Utah as losers of four games in a row.

The Jazz are 21-11 in Western Conference games. Utah is 11-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.3 turnovers per game.

The Rockets are 7-25 against Western Conference opponents. Houston has a 7-25 record against opponents over .500.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Rockets won 116-111 in the last matchup on Jan. 20. Garrison Mathews led the Rockets with 23 points, and Bojan Bogdanovic led the Jazz with 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Mitchell is averaging 25.4 points, 5.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Jazz. Bogdanovic is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

Christian Wood is averaging 17.7 points and 10.3 rebounds for the Rockets. Kevin Porter Jr. is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 5-5, averaging 108.4 points, 44.1 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.3 points per game.

Rockets: 2-8, averaging 108.6 points, 39.6 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.1 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Rudy Gobert: day to day (calf), Rudy Gay: day to day (knee).

Rockets: Usman Garuba: out (wrist), Eric Gordon: day to day (heel).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.

