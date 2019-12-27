The Fun Guy: Kawhi Leonard is the AP's male athlete of 2019

By now, it's no secret that Leonard is a man of few words.

He is not a man of few accomplishments.

He received more than twice as many points in the balloting as any of the other 18 vote-getters. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was second, followed by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tennis star Rafael Nadal and reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.

"Kawhi's pretty steady," said San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich, Leonard's former coach with the Spurs. "He's not a big talker. He doesn't try to find the limelight or anything like that. He's just a good guy who wanted to be good."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Somewhere along the way, he became great.

Leonard was the best player in last season's playoffs, after a regular season where he missed 22 games mostly because of what has become known as "load management" — the fancy term used on nights when he would sit out to rest. Leonard missed most of the 2017-18 season with the Spurs because of a complicated leg issue, and the NBA said last month that he is still dealing with "an ongoing injury to the patella tendon in his left knee."