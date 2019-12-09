Boise State tops Hawaii 31-10 for Mountain West title

Henderson harkened back to Nick Saban's famous "rat poison" quote when asked about his mindset of entering his senior season third on the depth chart behind a freshman and sophomore.

"When people would ask about my feelings of not playing, all that is pretty much rat poison to me," said Henderson, who transferred to Boise State after spending a year at Texas-San Antonio and another at a junior college. "At the end of the day, I'm a type of guy that no matter what the team does, I just want to go out there and get the win."

After rolling up 518 yards of offense in the first game, the Broncos also leaned on their defense more in the rematch.

Nose tackle Sonatane Lui, who entered the program as a walk-on, anchored a Boise State defense that forced two turnovers and had two fourth-down stops inside its own 5. The senior also earned defensive MVP honors with two sacks, two tackles for loss, and one forced fumble.

After the game, Lui held up a sign that read, "We want Bama".

"Anyone we're going to play in the postseason would be a great match-up," Lui said. "We always go to prove ourselves, and whether it's Bama or whoever else is in front of us, I think we'll definitely show out and go do what we're supposed to do."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}