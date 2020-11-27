Book, defense help No. 2 Notre Dame beat No. 25 UNC 31-17

Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish came in with a defense that ranked among the nation's best by allowing just 85.1 yards rushing and 16.6 points. That unit came up big even after losing safety Kyle Hamilton to a first-half targeting call.

"They were scoring all over film, all over a bunch of teams," linebacker Drew White said. "And so that just motivated our group as a unit to come into the game and just reinforce that we believe we're the best defense in the country."

UNC: Brown had said this game would be a measuring-stick opportunity for the Tar Heels. They got off to a fast start, but then struggled to sustain drives and finished with 173 yards after the first two scoring drives. That included being forced to punt on seven of eight drives before turning it over on downs in the final minute.

"They probably played more physical and harder than anybody since I've been here," Howell said of Notre Dame's defensive front.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Fighting Irish are set to at least stand pat at No. 2, while the loss could knock UNC — which peaked at No. 5 in October — out of the poll for a second time.

MILESTONE VICTORY