Brady's 2 TD passes, Succop's 4 FGs lift Buccs

Jones had two costly picks, helping negate a strong effort by New York’s defense.

New York got an early break — and soon after a touchdown — when Brady’s pass was tipped by Dalvin Tomlinson and caught by Bucs running back Ronald Jones. But he fumbled when hit by Blake Martinez and rookie Darnay Holmes recovered at the Tampa Bay 12.

Dion Lewis’ made a sliding catch in the corner of the end zone on third down for a 7-3 lead.

Ronald Jones was a nonfactor the rest of the half as Leonard Fournette got most of the action.

The Giants’ next scoring drive was a model of efficiency, featuring two gains of 11 yards, a 12-yarder, a 14-yarder and a 17-yard run by Wayne Gallman. He scored from the 2 to finish the 10-play series that covered 77 yards for a 14-3 lead.

Brady, as has been his custom for two decades, then guided his team to a score, but it was merely Ryan Succop’s second of four field goals, a 40-yarder with 7 seconds left in the half. Succop also had a 37-yard field goal on the game’s opening drive, a 43-yarder set up by Carlton Davis’ interception in early in the third quarter, and a 38-yarder with 3:41 to go for what turned out to be the decisive points.