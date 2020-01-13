Burrow, LSU cap Heisman season, beat Clemson 42-25 for title
0 comments

Burrow, LSU cap Heisman season, beat Clemson 42-25 for title

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
CFP Championship Clemson LSU Football

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, right, celebrates with wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. after scoring against Clemson during the first half of the College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. 

 AP, Gerald Herbert

NEW ORLEANS — Joe Burrow threw five touchdown passes, ran for another score and capped one of the greatest seasons in college football history by leading No. 1 LSU to a 42-25 victory against No. 3 Clemson on Monday night to win the national championship.

The small-town Ohio kid turned Louisiana legend delivered the Tigers (15-0) their first national title since 2007 and fourth overall, breaking a few more records along the way in what was already an historic season. The five TD passes and 463 yards passing are the most for a BCS or College Football Playoff title game as are his six total touchdowns.

He became the first major college quarterback to throw 60 touchdown passes in a season as LSU snapped defending national champion Clemson’s 29-game winning streak. For the first time in his college career, Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence was on the losing team. The Tigers (14-1) had won his first 25 starts.

But on this night, Lawrence (18 for 37 for 234 yards) was no match for Burrow — the Ohio State transferred who threw all of 16 TD passes last season with LSU.

His ascent has been dizzying and unprecedented. Running a version of the New Orleans Saints’ offense that was brought to LSU by 30-year-old assistant coach Joe Brady, Burrow and an array of talented receivers transformed these Tigers into one of the most prolific offenses college football has ever seen.

It was coach Ed Orgeron’s vision for LSU when he was promoted from interim coach in 2016. There was plenty of skepticism when LSU tabbed the Cajun who had failed in his first crack at head coach with Mississippi.

Orgeron has proved to be the perfect fit. Just like Burrow.

After tossing his fifth touchdown pass of the night, a perfectly placed jumped ball to Terrace Marshall Jr. from 24 yards out to make it 42-25 with 12:08 left in the fourth, Burrow signaled TD and strolled to the sideline.

The Superdome is LSU’s dome away from home, about 80 miles from the Tigers Baton Rouge campus, and it was rocking.

The LSU band broke out its unofficial anthem, “Neck,” and as the Tigers bounced and waved towels on the sideline, Burrow just sat on the bench, bobbing his head and waving one arm.

Joe Cool. Just doing his thing. Next stop: The NFL draft, where he will likely be the first pick in April.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Indians give up fewest points in school history
Local Sports

Indians give up fewest points in school history

The Elko boys basketball team shut down Truckee to seven points in the first half and just two after the break — the clock running the entirety of the second half in a 68-9 demolition — the Indians setting a school record for fewest points allowed in a single game.

+2
Lady Leopards survive league opener, 44-42
Local Sports

Lady Leopards survive league opener, 44-42

In its Division 1A East opener, the Wells girls basketball team could not breathe a sigh of relief until the final buzzer. On Friday, the Lady Leopards dug out a 44-42 victory over McDermitt — the fourth quarter playing out evenly at 10-all.

Browne wins, Spartans 2nd in Buhl
Local Sports

Browne wins, Spartans 2nd in Buhl

The Spring Creek wrestling team was only three points from winning the 46th annual Buhl Invitational, but the Spartans did crown an individual champion. In the 106-pound division, freshman Colton Browne was the No. 1 gun. The 27th annual Spring Creek Kiwanis Invitational will take place at 3 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday.

Elko girls hope to move into No. 3 seed
Local Sports

Elko girls hope to move into No. 3 seed

As the midway of the season approaches, the Elko girls basketball team controls its destiny. The Lady Indians (6-7 overall, 4-2 in league) can move into the No. 3 spot in the 3A North standings with wins over North Valleys (2-9 overall, 0-4 in league) at 6 p.m. Friday and current No. 3 Truckee (8-2 overall, 3-1 in league as of Thursday) at 1 p.m. Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

Indians still perfect, host Panthers
Local Sports

Indians still perfect, host Panthers

While the Elko boys basketball team’s record has one blemish, the Indians are perfect in league play. The Indians (12-1 overall, 6-0 in league) will look to remain unbeaten in the 3A North versus North Valleys at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Truckee at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

+4
Spartans fall short at Fallon, Lowry
Local Sports

Spartans fall short at Fallon, Lowry

The Spring Creek boys basketball will return home after its road trip resulted in a pair of losses, falling by 22 points against the defending 3A state champions and coming up 14 points short versus No. 2 Lowry — tied for second in the league.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News