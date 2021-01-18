Butler scores 30, unbeaten No. 2 Baylor tops No. 9 Kansas

WACO, Texas — Jared Butler had a season-high 30 points and eight assists as No. 2 Baylor remained undefeated with a 77-69 victory Monday night over No. 9 Kansas, which has lost consecutive Big 12 games for the first time in nearly eight years.

The Bears (13-0, 6-0 Big 12) led throughout in a matchup of this year’s preseason league favorite and the team that has won or shared 15 of the last 16 regular-season titles. Butler made the first of his seven 3-pointers on the first shot of the game, part of Baylor’s opening 11-2 spurt.

Kansas (10-4, 4-3) played for the first time since a 75-70 loss last Tuesday at Oklahoma State before the Jayhawks’ scheduled game Saturday was postponed because of COVID-19 issues in Iowa State’s program.

The Jayhawks were within 65-60 with 3:18 left after Tristan Enaruna drove the baseline for a slam that capped an 8-0 run. Butler then hit a 3 at the other end, and Kansas never got closer.

Coach Bill Self’s team hadn’t lost consecutive Big 12 games since a three-game losing streak in February 2013 against Oklahoma State, TCU and Oklahoma.

MaCio Teague added 13 points and Davion Mitchell 10 for the Bears. Christian Braun had 14 of his 17 points for Kansas in the first half, while Ochai Agbaji had 13 of his 16 points after halftime.