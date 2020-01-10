Can Clemson's versatile defenders flummox LSU and Burrow?

As prolific as LSU has been offensively, Clemson has the weapons to keep pace, with two-time Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year Travis Etienne at running back and wide receivers Tee Higgins, Justyn Ross (both 6-foot-4) and Amari Rodgers.

Higgins has been dominant, averaging 19.9 yards per catch with 13 touchdowns. Ross has been good, but not quite the breakout star he was during last season’s playoff.

LSU has its own $2 million per year defensive coordinator in Dave Aranda, who will try to frustrate Lawrence with a plan built around two of the best cornerbacks in the country: Kristian Fulton is a possible first-round NFL draft pick while freshman Derek Stingley Jr., an All-American, was PFF’s highest-graded cornerback.

Safety Grant Delpit also grades well in coverage, but his tackling has been spotty. That has improved of late after a high ankle sprain healed.

“Avoiding those three (in coverage) is the biggest win for Clemson,” Mellor said.

The LSU defensive line is huge, with three 300-pounders usually on the field at once.

“Against that 3-4, it’s hard to get a push inside,” said Fisher, who expects Clemson to run outside the tackles.