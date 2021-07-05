Canadiens beat Lightning 3-2 in OT, avoid Stanley Cup sweep

“Webby is our leader,” Gallagher said. “I think we would have killed it for anyone, but he’s been a rock for us since he’s come to our team.”

Montreal is accustomed to overcoming adversity. The Canadiens entered the playoffs with the worst record among the 16 qualifiers before rallying from a 3-1 series deficit against Toronto. Montreal then swept Winnipeg in the second round and eliminated Vegas in six games in the semifinals to advance to its first final appearance in 28 years.

The Canadiens improved to 8-1 when facing elimination on home ice in the final.

“What could we have done different? Probably not hit as many posts as we hit,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said.

Victor Hedman had his arms raised when he thought he scored during a power-play opportunity with 4:16 left in the second. Replays showed Price got a piece of the shot with his blocker before the puck deflected off the left post.

“Sometimes you play pretty good and it’s a break here, a break there that just doesn’t go your way. You just go to keep working through it,” Cooper added. “No hanging our heads but I liked a lot of things we did tonight.”