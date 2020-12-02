Changing of the guard: Rockets, Wiz make Westbrook-Wall deal

Wall, who is 30, has averaged 19 points and 9.2 assists for his career.

He has been troubled by injuries of late, appearing in only 41 games in 2017-18 because of left knee surgery, then just 32 in 2018-19 because of a left heel problem that required an operation. While recovering from that, Wall tore his left Achilles tendon and sat out all of last season.

After a report surfaced that Wall wanted out of Washington, Sheppard said on Nov. 23 that Wall "didn't request" to be moved when they spoke that morning.

"There's no plans to trade John," Sheppard said during a video conference with reporters that day.

He said he and Wall speak "pretty much every other day" and characterized their relationship as "very, very close."

"There's no issues with John and I," Sheppard said then. "There's no issues with John and the Wizards."

But he also reaffirmed that his plan is to build around shooting guard Bradley Beal, whose scoring average of 30.5 points last season was second in the league behind Harden.

After a stretch of getting to the postseason four times in five years, Washington has missed the playoffs each of the past two seasons, losing 47 games last season and 50 the season before.