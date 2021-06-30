Chris Paul leads Suns past Clippers 130-103, into NBA Finals

But the exhausted Clippers — who rallied from 0-2 series deficits in getting to the West finals for the first time in franchise history — had little left in the tank. They were again without two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard, who has been out with a right knee spain, and center Ivica Zubac. He missed his second straight game because of a MCL sprain in his right knee.

Leonard moved from a suite to the bench for the game, his eyes staring from behind a black mask.

Paul dominated over the end of the third and well into the fourth. He hit three 3-pointers in the final quarter, falling on his back and getting fouled on one of them.

The Suns stretched their lead to 17 points in the third, dulling the Staples Center crowd. Five different players scored, highlighted by Jae Crowder’s fifth 3-pointer and Booker’s dunk. Crowder finished with 19 points. Deandre Ayton added 16 points and 17 rebounds.

The Clippers briefly re-energized themselves and the fans with a 10-0 run that drew them to 89-82. Morris and Nicolas Batum each hit 3-pointers.

But Paul closed on his own 8-0 run, including two 3-pointers, that sent the Suns into the fourth leading 97-83.