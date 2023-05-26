Related to this story

Lady Spartans host Lady Wave

The Lady Spartans (7-9 overall, 1-3 in league) will look to climb up the 3A North-East standings against Fallon (10-8 overall, 1-2 in league) …

Lady Spartans finish 2-2 in Reno

Against Galena, the Lady Spartans put forth their best offensive production down the stretch in a 32-30 victory. Facing McQueen, Spring Creek …

Shafer takes over for Lady Spartans

SPRING CREEK — The Spring Creek girls basketball team — fresh from a trip to the 3A state title game — will tip off the 2022-23 season on Wedn…

Lady Spartans eliminated by Truckee

Spring Creek’s season ended with a quarterfinal exit in a 3-0 loss to Truckee, the Lady Spartans closing the year with a 10-12-1 overall recor…

Lady Spartans stumble against Hug

The Lady Spartans (3-7 overall, 2-2 against 3A North) will play on the road at 4:45 p.m. Friday against Wooster, in Reno, and at 11:45 a.m. Sa…

Lady Spartans continue home stand

The Lady Spartans (17-3 overall, 6-2 in 3A North-East) will host the Lady Railroaders (1-14 overall, 0-7 in 3A North-West) at 6 p.m. Friday, i…

Lady Spartans host Lady Vaqueros

The Lady Spartans (15-2 overall, 4-1 in league) will tip off the second half of their league schedule against Fernley (10-8 overall, 1-3 in le…

Lady Spartans win both on the road

The Lady Spartans (12-1 overall, 2-0 in league) will look to extend their winning streak to 13 games against the Lady Indians (7-2 overall, 2-…

Lady Spartans avenge lone loss

The Lady Spartans will open league play of the Division 3A North-East on the road, taking on the Lady Vaqueros (8-6 overall) at 6 p.m. Friday,…

Lady Spartans pull away throughout

SPRING CREEK — In its Division 3A North-East opener, the Spring Creek girls soccer team scored in bunches — putting together goals in streaks …

Lady Spartans fall to Wooster, 1-0

Against Wooster, Spring Creek appeared out of sorts, out of system, consistently a step slow and fell to the Lady Colts by a final score of 1-…

Lady Indians finish on high note

On Saturday, the Elko girls basketball team went out winners against No. 2 Truckee by a final score of 46-32 — splitting the season series — t…

Lady Indians will likely be No. 5

Entering their final road trip of the regular season, the No. 5 Lady Indians (11-12 overall, 9-7 in league) are set to face No. 7 North Valley…

Lady Indians running-clock Dayton

The Lady Indians improved to a winning record (10-9 overall) and went to 7-4 in league play of the Division 3A North with a running-clock, 37-…

Lady Indians coming off two losses

Elko (7-9 overall, 5-4 in league) will open the second half of its 3A North schedule against a team it had already hammered. At 6 p.m. Friday,…

Lady Indians give away game late

The Elko girls basketball team lost its chance to move into third place of the Division 3A North standings with a 47-44 loss to the Lady Wolve…

Lady Indians roll in 2nd half

A night after falling 58-40 on the road at Lowry, the Elko girls basketball team found itself in a tight contest at the break in Fallon — the …

Lady Indians come to life late

Elko girls soccer team moves to fourth in the 3A North with a pair of home wins, following Friday's 3-0 victory over North Valleys with a 2-0,…

Lady Indians finish with flurry

ELKO — Coming off a tie against defending state champion Truckee — despite not playing its best ball — the Elko girls soccer team looked much …

Scoreless: Elko, Fallon girls draw

The Elko girls soccer team found numerous shots, including a surplus of direct kicks, the Lady Indians unable to cash any goals Friday against…

Elko dominates Incline but loses

ELKO — After winning their league opener last week, the Lady Indians won nearly every battle of their home-opening soccer match Friday against…

Elko Indar Futbol U13 Girls

Elko Indar Futbol Club U13 girls team won first place Feb. 14-16 in Riverton Utah, at an 8 versus 8 indoor tournament. The girls have tourname…

