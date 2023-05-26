Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

SPRING CREEK — Going to college with an athletic scholarship is quite the achievement, doing go in two sports is impressive.

By doing so, Beatty will join forces with SCHS Class of 2022 teammate Shyann Lamb — who also plays both sports for the Lady Timberwolves — averaging 7.3 points, four points, 1.9 assists and one steal on the court and posting a goal and an assist on the soccer field.

In the 2022-2023 seasons, BMCC went 6-12 overall and 4-10 in the NWAC East Division on the pitch — finishing 6-18 overall and 4-12 in conference play on the hardwood.

Beatty originally visited BMCC in the summer of 2022, but she did not solidify her decision to also play basketball until April 22.

“I liked the vibe the coaches gave me,” she said. “After the basketball season, I knew I wasn’t ready to say goodbye to it yet.”

When comparing the difference between the sports and her ability in each, Beatty believes she is capable of being successful in both.

“I have put a lot of time into both,” Beatty said. “For basketball, my dad (Bart Beatty) and I went to the gym every day when I was growing up.”

Beatty was also in contact with the College of Idaho (Caldwell) and Walla Walla (Washington) Community College.

As for academics, Beatty is currently unsure of what her major will be — instead focusing on her general studies in the meantime.

For goals, she wants to “have fun and keep playing sports” in the short term — adding she is excited to “play for her team” and understands that “each team environment is different.”

“I am excited to be on my own — probably not at first — but will get to that point,” Beatty said. “I look at this as the next step.”

Beatty’s mother, Suzie, reiterated the sentiments.

“I want her to have fun, get out and have a good time,” Suzie Beatty said.

High School Career

Freshman Year

Beatty’s high school career actually began at Elko, making a name for herself and opening eyes as a freshman.

She tallied four goals and an assist, garnering an honorable mention for the 3A North awards.

On the hardwood, she posted 5.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and nearly an assist and a steal for the Lady Indians.

Sophomore Year

In her first year of action after transferring to Spring Creek, Beatty led the Lady Spartans’ soccer team with nine goals and added three assists — tying for second in the roster — during the delayed and shortened spring season in 2021.

Spring Creek won the 3A North-East regular-season and postseason titles, finishing the year with a 9-1-1 record.

Unfortunately, this came after her sophomore season of basketball was canceled by the NIAA due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Junior Year

As a junior, Beatty earned 1st-Team All-League, 1st-Team All-Region and 2nd-Team All-State selections — playing both defense and in the midfield.

Spring Creek locked down another 3A North-East title and 12-4-3 overall and 9-0-1 in league play.

Offensively, Beatty finished second on the team and sixth in the league in scoring with 23 points.

She was also second on the roster and split fourth in the 3A North-East with seven assists, finishing second for Spring Creek and splitting sixth in the league with eight goals scored.

On the basketball court, half of Beatty’s junior season was lost to a hand injury.

During the Lady Spartans’ run to the 3A state final, she averaged 7.1 points (third on the team), 4.4 rebounds (fourth on the roster), a team-high 2.9 steals and a roster-best 2.6 assists over 14 games — playing early in the season and for the postseason push.

Senior Year

In the fall, Beatty earned 1st-Team All-League, 1st-Team All-Region and 1st-Team All-State honors on the soccer field — once again playing both on the defensive end of the field and in the midfield.

On the year, the Lady Spartans finished 10-11-1 overall and went 7-2-1 in league play of the 3A North-East — No. 6 Spring Creek falling 3-0 to No. 3 Truckee in the first round of the 3A North regional tournament.

Beatty led Spring Creek with six goals and also topped the roster with four assists, mounting 16 points on the season.

During the winter, the Lady Spartans went 12-13 overall and 4-6 in conference play during the basketball season — No. 4 Elko beating No. 5 Spring Creek for the third time of the season by a final score of 42-26 during the quarterfinal round of the 3A North regional tourney.

Individually, Beatty closed her career with 2nd-Team All-League and 2nd-Team All-North selections.

On the season, she averaged a team-best nine points, 4.6 boards (third on the team), a roster-high 2.7 steals and tied for the team high with 2.2 assists.

Congratulations

Congratulations to Avery Beatty on both personal and team successes while playing for soccer and basketball throughout her high school career and best wishes as she attempts to produce in both sports while at Blue Mountain Community College.