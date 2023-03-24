Related to this story

Fernley girls take down Elko late

The Lady Vaqueros overcame a rocky start and clinched a spot in the regional championship and the 3A state tournament with a 45-32 victory.

Lady Indians start, finish strong

The Lady Indians will play No. 1 Fernley in the 3A North regional semifinal with a trip to state on the line at 6:20 p.m. Friday, at North Val…

Lady Indians can reach No. 3 seed

A victory over Fallon and Lowry would create a tie with the Lady Bucks for the No. 3 seed — given Fernley gains the No. 1 overall seed — the f…

Lady Indians sweep Truckee, Sparks

The Lady Indians (14-6 overall, 5-3 in league) will close out the regular season with a 6 p.m. Friday tip, in Fallon, and a 1 p.m. Saturday ma…

Elko girls look to finish strong

The Lady Indians will tip off with the Lady Wolverines at 6 p.m. Friday, in Truckee, California, closing the weekend with a 1 p.m. Saturday ba…

Elko downs Hug, 65-21

In the Elko girls basketball team’s home opener, the Lady Indians dominated Hug from start to finish Friday night — enforcing the mercy rule i…

Lady Bucks blow out Elko by 30

The Lady Bucks controlled the game throughout and used their length, athleticism and fundamentals in a 30-point rout, ending Elko’s season wit…

Elko girls need to right the ship

The Lady Indians (7-4 overall, 2-2 in league) will look for their first win in three weeks, needing to beat Dayton (4-8 overall, 1-4 in league…

Elko girls tip off with Lady Hawks

The Lady Indians (2-2) will try to notch their first winning record of the season when they take on the Lady Hawks (0-1) at 6 p.m. Friday, in Reno.

Lady Indians finish on high note

On Saturday, the Elko girls basketball team went out winners against No. 2 Truckee by a final score of 46-32 — splitting the season series — t…

Lady Indians will likely be No. 5

Entering their final road trip of the regular season, the No. 5 Lady Indians (11-12 overall, 9-7 in league) are set to face No. 7 North Valley…

Lady Indians running-clock Dayton

The Lady Indians improved to a winning record (10-9 overall) and went to 7-4 in league play of the Division 3A North with a running-clock, 37-…

Lady Indians coming off two losses

Elko (7-9 overall, 5-4 in league) will open the second half of its 3A North schedule against a team it had already hammered. At 6 p.m. Friday,…

Lady Indians give away game late

The Elko girls basketball team lost its chance to move into third place of the Division 3A North standings with a 47-44 loss to the Lady Wolve…

Lady Indians roll in 2nd half

A night after falling 58-40 on the road at Lowry, the Elko girls basketball team found itself in a tight contest at the break in Fallon — the …

Lady Indians D-up in blowout wins

Elko’s girls were stingy in their 3A North openers on the road, allowing a grand total of 29 points in two games — tearing off wins of 54-18 o…

