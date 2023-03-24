ELKO — One of Elko High School’s best girls basketball players in recent memory has chosen her collegiate landing spot, her namesake.

Senior Aurora Eklund has signed her national letter of intent to attend and play basketball for Aurora University.

Along with sharing the same name, Eklund will also join a very successful Division-III program and become a member of the Lady Spartans — who went 21-5 overall this season and posted a 15-3 mark in conference play of the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference.

In the 2022-2023 season, the Lady Spartans were the highest-scoring team in the NACC — averaging 76.3 points per game.

Aurora University ended its season with a 56-54 home loss to Edgewood College in the NACC tournament.

Eklund came into contact with the program in July 2022 while playing travel basketball for the Utah Storm, of Salt Lake City, during a Nike tournament in Chicago.

Head coach Ryan Rebsom watched Eklund play and got a hold of former Elko head coach Kaaren Ross, setting up corresponding communications.

“She came on strong as a freshman, played with her sister (Izzy Eklund) and contributed right away. She lost her sophomore year because the season was canceled, or she would have been in the record books for a lot of things,” Ross said. “As a junior, she was in the top-10 in the league in every statistical category. She wasn’t overlooked by the coaches for a potential Co-MVP with (Savannah) Stoker. Aurora is a very-complete, well-rounded player.”

Eklund visited the Aurora University campus from Feb. 3-4, during Elko’s road games against Truckee and Sparks.

“We watched them play a game and met the team,” she said. “I liked the academics of the school, and they have a Starbucks.”

Eklund said she is excited about the “team bonding” aspect of the program.

“The coach was persistent, they have dinners at his house and they go to Cubs games together,” she said. “They have a solid team and they play well together.”

She was also in contact with Southwestern Oregon Community College, in Coos Bay; Cornell College, in Mount Vernon, Iowa; Walla Walla (Washington) Community College, William Jessup University, in Rockland, California; and Menlo College, in Atherton, California.

The area of Aurora and the campus was also a selling point.

“The area is really nice, suburbia. The town is kind of built around the school,” said Jeremy Eklund, Aurora’s dad. “The school is next to the oldest country club in the state. The students pretty much all live in houses close the school.”

As for academics, Eklund plans to obtain a nursing degree.

“The class sizes are small,” said Aurora’s mom, Tiffany Eklund. “There are only about 20 to 25 kids in each class.”

On the court, Eklund has set some goals for herself — both short-term and long-term.

“I want to get minutes playing at a high level. I know I can compete, and I want to learn new things and get better,” she said. “I want to stay persistent, be consistent, get stronger and more confident. I want to help bring them a championship.”

“Aurora is one of the best competitors I’ve seen at EHS for a long time. I think she’s very dedicated and committed,” said EHS head girls basketball coach Desirea Danner. “The (Aurora) coach is very lucky. If you ask her to do something, she’ll do it.”

Eklund finished top-10 all-time at EHS in career assists with 154 and was just outside the top-10 in career scoring with 766 points, Class of 2019 graduate Alexis Elquist ranking 10th in scoring with 799 points.

High School Career

Freshman Year

As a freshman, Eklund averaged 6.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 2.2 assists.

The Lady Indians finished the year with a 13-13 overall record and went 11-7 in the Division 3A North, losing 35-33 to Spring Creek in the regional quarterfinal.

Junior Year

In her junior season, Eklund picked up where she left off after her sophomore season was canceled.

She finished the year with 1st-Team All-League, 1st-Team All-North and 2nd-Team All-State selections — the Lady Indians closing the year with a 13-8 overall record and an even mark of 5-5 in conference play.

East No. 3 Elko won its regional quarterfinal matchup 48-24 over West No. 2 Wooster, but the Lady Indians were pummeled for the third time by No. 1 and eventual state champion Lowry in the semifinal round by a score of 63-33.

On the year, Eklund 14.3 points, five rebounds, 2.9 steals and 2.5 assists — leading Elko and ranking fourth in the state in scoring.

She was also tied for seventh in the state in assists.

With 21 games of stats recorded to MaxPreps, Eklund scored in double figures a remarkable 16 times.

On Dec. 18, 2021, she dropped a then-career-high 27 points in a 59-41 home win over Wooster — tallying a rare double-double with a career-high 10 steals, adding six rebounds and six assists in an incredible performance.

She snagged a caeer-best 11 boards in 47-37 home loss to Spring Creek on Jan. 11, at Centennial Gymnasium, adding 15 points for a double-double — also posting a 21-point, 10-rebound double-double effort in a 66-42 home win against Truckee on Feb. 4.

Eklund dished a career-best seven assists in a 43-29 victory during the Winter TipOff against Carson on Dec. 3, 2021, in Reno.

Senior Year

In her final year with the Lady Indians, Eklund guided Elko to one of its best seasons in recent history.

With a 16-8 overall record and a 7-4 mark in league play of the 3A North-East, the Lady Indians earned the No. 4 seed of the 3A North regional tournament.

Elko defeated No. 5 Spring Creek for the third time in the quarterfinal round by a final score of 42-26, but the Lady Indians a fell victory short of qualifying for the state tourney with a 45-32 loss to No. 1 Fernley in the regional semifinal.

Individually, Eklund averaged a team-high 13.9 points, four rebounds, 2.9 steals and shared the roster best with 2.1 assists — earning 1st-Team All-League, 1st-Team All-North and 2nd-Team All-State selections for the second-consecutive season.

She scored a career-high 28 points in a 52-51 loss to Lehi (Utah) on Dec. 29, 2022, in Idaho Falls, and reached double figures 18 times in 22 contests — scoring nine points in two ballgames.

Eklund notched a double-double in unconventional fashion during a 60-36 road win on Dec. 16, in South Tahoe, dropping 17 points and racking up an absurd 10 steals.

On Dec. 17, she followed with another double-double in a 69-31 road win over Wooster, in Reno, posting 22 points and 10 rebounds — also setting her season high with five assists.

Congratulations

Congratulations to Aurora Eklund on a remarkable high school career, and best wishes as she transitions to D-III basketball with Aurora University.

