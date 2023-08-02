Fesenmaier opens fall ball with University of Nevada

RENO — For Elko’s Andoni Fesenmaier, an Elko School Class of 2022 graduate, his final game of football was not a 23-16 loss to Virgin Valley in the 2021 3A state semifinal.

Despite not playing as a freshman in his first year of college at the University of Nevada, Fesenmaier is now a member of the Wolf Pack’s football team — earning a walk-on for his sophomore season.

In the October of 2022, he was contacted by Jace Parker — Nevada’s Director of Recruiting — and was offered a walk-on position with the Wolf Pack.

Fesenmaier did not have to try out for the team, as he sent in his high school game film — Nevada telling him they had seen enough to offer him a roster spot.

At Nevada, Fesenmaier began working out with the team in the spring 2023 semester — quickly adding roughly 45 pounds of muscle — and took part in spring ball and the annual Battle Born Showdown on April 22.

While the offense technically beat the defense 37-36, the defense actually played the better ballgame — limiting the offense to 201 rushing yards on 53 attempts for an average of 3.79 yards per carry.

In the mix was Fesenmaier, who has been moved from his traditional edge rusher/outside linebacker position and now plays at the interior of the defensive front at nose guard.

During the spring game, he was credited with 2-1/2 tackles, a sack — the play blown dead to limit the possibility of an injury to the quarterback — and made a big tackle for a loss down by the goal line to close out the first half.

“On the outside, I needed more time with the defense,” Fesenmaier said. “They told me the best path to a scholarship was if I played the interior. I prefer playing end, it fits my build better.”

But, Fesenmaier’s length — 6-foot-4 and now 260 pounds with a remarkably long wingspan — can also be an advantage in the middle, despite being difficult to gain lower leverage below shorter offensive linemen.

“I have longer arms than most centers and guards, so I can get my hands on them before they get theirs on me. That should be a huge advantage,” he said. “But, I need to improve my quick-twitch reactions and my technique.”

For goals on the upcoming season, Fesenmaier hopes to play in four games — the maximum allowed to still obtain a redshirt season — and record a tackle and a tackle for a loss in each contest.

As far as long-term objectives, he wants to earn a scholarship, become a rotation player and eventually a starter, compete for a Mountain West championship and play in a bowl game.

The Wolf Pack began their fall camp for the 2023 season on Wednesday.

High School Career

Senior Year

For Elko, Fesenmaier was a 1st-Team All-State selection as a linebacker and was also named the Division 3A North-East Defensive Player of the Year.

Fesenmaier ranked sixth in the league and 10th in the state with 70 tackles — including 50 solo stops — and notched a pair of sacks.

He showed remarkable versatility, not only dropping ball carriers and tormenting quarterbacks, but also possessing the athletic ability, frame and range to drop into coverage.

Fesenmaier tallied an interception and recovered a fumble.

He tallied his season high of 12 tackles in Elko’s 46-38 come-from-behind victory over Fernley in the regional semifinal round of the playoffs on Nov. 5, 2021, and made each of his two sacks during the Indians’ 32-19 comeback win against Fallon on Oct. 8, 2021, at Warrior Field.

Fesenmaier picked off a pass in a 14-13 road win on Sept. 4, 2021, at Truckee, and pounced on a loose ball in the Indians’ season finale during a 23-16 home loss to Virgin Valley on Nov. 13, 2021, in Elko.

Paired with his DPOY honor, Fesenmaier was also tabbed a 1st-Team All-League selection at linebacker.

Junior Year

As a junior, the 2020 fall season was pushed back to the spring of 2021 due to COVID-19.

In six games, Fesenmaier tied for the team high with 35 tackles and shared the team lead with 2.5 sacks — forcing one fumble — splitting fifth in the league in stops and sixth in the league in sacks.

Close Andoni Fesenmaier in University of Nevada spring football game -- April 22, 2023 -- Mackay Stadium, in Reno Action photos of Elko's Andoni Fesenmaier in the University of Nevada spring football on April 22, 2023, at Mackay Stadium, in Reno